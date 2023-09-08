Russian Viktor Bout Says He Told Brittney Griner ‘Good Luck’ During Dec. Prisoner Swap

The convicted Russian criminal and the WNBA star were exchanged in a prisoner swap last year

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Russian Viktor Bout Says He Told Brittney Griner âGood Luckâ When They Were Swapped in Dec. Prisoner Exchange
From left: Viktor Bout and Brittney Griner. Photo:

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Viktor Bout, the convicted Russian criminal who was swapped in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner, says in a new interview that he wished her “good luck” when they crossed paths on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi.

The prisoner exchange on neutral grounds in the United Arab Emirates took place last December.

"I said, you know, 'I wish you good luck,' " Bout, 56, recalled in a new interview with ESPN. "And, you know, and we both went to our, you know, planes."

Bout is an arms dealer widely known as “The Merchant of Death,” and was serving a 25-year prison sentence after he was convicted of four felony charges in 2011, including his role in conspiring to kill Americans, supplying anti-aircraft missiles and aiding a terrorist organization.

The Russian was serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Ill., when he first began hearing about a potential swap with him and Griner on the news. Then, he told ESPN, one morning prison guards came to his cell and told him he was being released later that day. 

Bout told ESPN he shook Griner’s hand before wishing her good luck, noting that she was “way taller than me” and that he was surprised she was without her signature hair, which she had cut off in anticipation of a long Russian winter in prison.

"Of course, I feel, you know, bad or sorry for any person who's going to be used as a pawn, despite whether they committed something or not,” Bout told ESPN about Griner, adding that he and Griner paid a “price” for politicians who “play chess, on this big chessboard which they call geopolitics."

Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was released from a U.S. prison in December, 2022, is seen after he sent a telegram to former U.S. President Donald Trump, inviting him to Russia at the Central Telegraph building in Moscow, Russia on April 07, 2023
Viktor Bout.

Boris Alekseev/Anadolu Agency via Getty

President Joe Biden authorized Bout’s release in exchange for Griner, who was initially arrested in Russia last February after customs officers found a vape with cannabis oil in her luggage.

The WNBA star’s arrest came one week before Russia invaded Ukraine, adding global political tension to her detainment. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

U.S. officials faced backlash for not including Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine still detained in Russia on disputed spying charges, in the exchange deal.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury controls the ball against Joyner Holmes #24 of the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on May 19, 2023 in Los Angeles
Brittney Griner.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Griner missed the 2022 WNBA season but returned to the court earlier this year for the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury are currently in last place with two regular season games left, however Griner has appeared to barely skip a beat upon her first season back, making her ninth WNBA All-Star Game and leading Phoenix with 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

At the All-Star game earlier this year, Griner told reporters she’s “cherished” fans’ support since she made her return in May.

“It means the world,” Griner said.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos from Chiefs First Game of the Season Before Upset Loss to Lions
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs Home Opener: ‘Gamedays Are BACKKKKK’
Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Escapes Burning Man 'Swamp'
Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Was ‘Stuck’ at Burning Man but ‘Made It Out’
Jackson Mahomes at KC Chiefs Game
Jackson Mahomes Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game to Support Brother Patrick amid Sexual Battery Case
Coco Gauff Says Her Only Regret After Her Career Will Be That She Couldnt Play Serena Williams
Coco Gauff Says 'Only Regret' in Her Career Will Be Never Playing Serena Williams: 'She's the GOAT'
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles on Managing Her Long-Distance Marriage with New Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘It’s Been Different’
Runners in the XL Telcel 2023 Mexico City Marathon, which started at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario 68 and ended in the Zocalo of the capital
Mexico City Marathon Disqualifies 11,000 Runners for Cheating, with Some Taking Trains or Biking to Finish
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dwyane Wade Says His Family Didn't 'Feel Protected' or 'Safe' in Florida (Exclusive)
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Admit They Were Kicked Out of Preschool — Travis for Throwing a Chair at His Teacher
Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka attends a forum on mental health during the 2023 US Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Missing Tennis and Feeling ‘Lonely’ During Her Pregnancy
Daniil Medvedev of Russia cools down between games against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023
Daniil Medvedev Says Brutal Heat at US Open Is So ‘Dangerous’ a Player ‘Is Gonna Die’
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard and professor Donald H. Taylor
Duke Quarterback Denied Homework Extension After Team Upsets Clemson: ‘No Way Man’
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He Was Struggling in School
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He 'Wasn’t the Best Student’ in School (Exclusive)
Peyton Manning Sips Red Wine on a Giant Baguette in Anticipation for 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch Peyton Manning Prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Giant Flying Baguette — and Plenty of Wine
Stephen Curry attends Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play., unveiling a new mobile resource center at Franklin Elementary School on September 08, 2021 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry Admits He Read Every 'Harry Potter' Book but Never Saw the Movies: ‘It’s Blasphemy’ (Exclusive)
Hugh Douglas #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warm-ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2002
Son of Former Eagles Star Hugh Douglas Dead at 20 After Car Crash
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)