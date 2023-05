Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin are scheduled to make a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on May 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. Prokopyev and Petelin will be assisting in the movement of an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module.



This is Prokopyev's fifth and Petelin's third spacewalk.



Join us as we liveblog this spacewalk.