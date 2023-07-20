Russell Wilson Plays Football with Stepson One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared an Instagram photo of the two spending time on a football field with the caption, "Best part of the day #DadLife"

Published on July 20, 2023
Photo:

russell wilson/instagram

Russell Wilson is not letting anything faze him.

Just a week after his wife Ciara's ex-fiancé Future dropped a diss track against him, the Denver Broncos quarterback, 34, shared a glimpse of his day with his stepson, Future Zahir, on Instagram Thursday.

"Best part of the day #DadLife," he wrote next to a photo of the two walking on a football field.

He praised the 9-year-old's love of sports by sharing a video on his Instagram Story of the two discussing his passion for basketball, football, and baseball. Since Future Zahir shared during their conversation that he wanted to excel in all three sports, Wilson wrote on top of the video, "If anyone can, you can!"

Wilson then showed Future Zahir's athletic abilities by sharing a video of him throwing a football alongside the text: "Slingin' it on the money!"

Many of his 5.5 million Instagram followers praised the football star for spending quality time with his stepson in the comment section.

russell wilson/instagram

One Instagram user wrote, "You took to parenting like a pro, and those three babies are lucky to have you and Ciara! ❤️." Another social media follower commented, "When they go low, you go higher. This is higher keep shining and keep being the best dad you can be."

Along with being a stepdad to Future Zahir, Wilson is also a father to six-year-old Sienna Princess, who he and Ciara, 37, welcomed one year after tying the knot in 2016. They are also parents to 3-year-old Win Harrison.

russell wilson/instagram

While Willson didn't directly address Future's diss track, the outing comes just days after the musician, 39, rapped on the track "Turn Yo Clic Up" featuring Quavo, "I got it out the field / F--- Russell."

The rapper previously called Russell out in 2019 for not preventing Ciara from bashing him on social media after the end of their 2014 engagement.

"He not being a man in that position," he said on FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music's Beats 1. "He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Ciara most recently spoke about her marriage with Wilson by sharing a tribute to him on their seventh wedding anniversary in July, writing: "My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru🫶🏽."

