The Simmons family found themselves wrapped up in a family feud that all went down on Father's Day 2023.

Russell Simmons and his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons were at the center of the controversy, which involved their daughters Ming and Aoki — whom they welcomed together in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

Following an Instagram post uploaded by Ming on June 18, the Def Jam Recordings executive lashed out in a cryptic message on his own page one day later that ended up garnering a lot of attention for bringing some of their family drama to light.

Kimora — who met Russell as a high schooler during New York Fashion Week in 1992, married him in 1998 and divorced him in 2006 — came to Ming and Aoki's defense, sharing a series of posts to her Instagram Story to back up their allegations against their father.

The mom of five also accused Russell of being "abusive" to the women in his life. (Eighteen women have previously accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He denies all accusations.)

In addition to Aoki and Ming, Kimora is mom to son Kenzo (with ex Djimon Hounsou), son Wolfe (with estranged husband Tim Leissner) and son Gary (whom she adopted in 2020 when he was 10).

When did the Simmons family drama begin?

The Simmons family drama began June 18 when Ming Lee wished her mother, Kimora Lee, a "Happy Father's Day" (and did not acknowledge Russell on her (now deleted) Instagram stories. Thisseemingly triggered her father based on the string of posts that followed.

How did Russell Simmons respond to Ming Lee's Father's Day post?

One day after Ming's tribute to her mother was posted, the Def Jam Recordings co-founder shared a post to his own Instagram Story on June 19 that appeared to address his family without calling anyone out by name.

The image featured a black background with white text that read: "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

He followed up with a second slide that featured a quote, which read: “The father you have is the perfect father for the evolution of your soul and the lessons that you needed to learn in this lifetime.”

Did Aoki Lee respond to Russell Simmons' cryptic post?

Shortly after Russell posted the cryptic messages to his Instagram Story on June 19, Aoki — who just graduated from Harvard — backed her mom and sister, posting a video of Russell appearing to yell at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page.

She captioned it, "This is not someone who will accept help. This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."

She also shared screenshots of text messages between her and her father to her Instagram Story — which have since been deleted — where she said he'd "harass" her boyfriend and friends if she blocked him or "[took] some space."

In another thread posted online by Aoki, texts which are inferred to be from Russell (though a name is not shown) imply Kimora "has stolen money and the love of my kids as she promised." Aoki responds, "I'll never speak to you until you DIE. Don't ever say that again."

In a separate lengthy message to Russell, Aoki wrote, "Everytime I spoke to you you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can't even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED, I am your child, not your lawyer your ex wife any of it. I can do nothing. You yell at me like it's my fault."

She also touched on the possibility of mental illness. "Some of us do think he's mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia," she wrote over a tearful photo of herself. "He really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently."

Aoki described how Russell used to be "the best dad ever."



"Prior to his media issues he was really the best dad ever and a great co parent. He and my mom were best friends," she wrote. "We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out."

"It's a really just terrifying change to watch,” she concluded.



Is Kimora Lee Simmons involved in the Father's Day drama?

After Aoki Lee posted the messages from her father to her Instagram Story, Kimora blasted Russell on her own social media account in defense of herself and her children. The posts — which have since been deleted — featured white text overlayed over a simple black background and lobbed serious allegations against the father of her daughters.

"I'm so sorry to have to do this," Kimora began. "But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied threatened or afraid."

She continued, "Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead."

The model also accused Russell of being "abusive" to the women in his life. (Eighteen women have previously accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He denies all accusations.)



"The same abusive ish," Kimora wrote. "This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough."



Has Russell Simmons apologized?

On June 20, Russell posted another cryptic message to his Instagram Story, appearing to apologize to his two daughters after Kimora accused him of “threatening my kids' lives.”

Addressing Aoki and Ming in a post, Russell wrote, “God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle.”

“You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember "smile and breathe" ❤️ “smile and breathe" . . . you are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you ❤️,” he continued.

Simmons then appeared to address his daughter Aoki’s social media post, in which she shared a video of him yelling at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page.

“DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling,” Russell wrote.

"But know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself,” he concluded the post.

