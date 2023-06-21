Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Defends Herself Amid Family Drama Backlash

Aoki Lee Simmons is speaking out once again amid her family's ongoing drama.

After previously showing her support for her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, who accused her father, Russell Simmons, of "threatening" their lives, the Harvard graduate, 20, shared a message on her Instagram Story Wednesday standing by her comments about his behavior.

"Until a short time ago, this is the man who told me 'always defend and look after your mother girls' and 'never let a man curse at you, you call daddy if a man ever tries to yell at you or scare you that's never ok! Real men don't shout at women and girls,' " she wrote alongside a childhood photo with the Def Jam Recordings executive, 65.

aoki lee simmons/instagram

"So to all the toxic men in my comments using 'I'm defending him' to be foul and talk about all the grievances you have with women, you can save it," she continued. "It's pathetic. He would agree I know that for sure."

Aoki followed the post by sharing quotes that read, "Always defend your mother and sister" and "Don't let any man talk to you crazy" alongside the text, "I'm just following instructions here ppl."

aoki lee simmons/instagram

She ended her sentiments by addressing comments from her social media followers that have stemmed from the family's drama that began after her sister, Ming Lee Simmons, 23, wished their mother a "Happy Father's Day" and did not acknowledge Russell.

"I wonder how your mothers, sisters, daughters, nieces, girlfriends, wives, would feel after seeing some of the sexist, racist, honestly foul comments and messages some of you 'men' are leaving me," she wrote.

aoki lee simmons/instagram

Explaining that she has seen "misogynistic stereotypes and names" and "absolute hate for women" in her inbox, she added: "I only see one bitter mess in a DM between a 40+-year-old male stranger yelling at me about 'all the bitter black women' I represent, and it's not the 20-year-old on the receiving end."

Aoki previously addressed her relationship with her father by sharing screenshots of text messages between them and a video of him yelling at her over FaceTime on her Instagram Story. "This is not someone who will accept help," she captioned the post. "This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."

Her latest post comes a day after her father seemingly apologized to his daughters.

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Addressing Aoki and Ming in a post, Russell wrote, “God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember 'smile and breathe' ❤️ 'smile and breathe' . . . you are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you ❤️,” he continued.

“DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling,” he added. "But know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself."

