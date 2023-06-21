Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee Defends Herself Amid Family Drama Backlash

The public family feud began after Ming Lee Simmons' social media post on Father's Day

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 11:37PM EDT
JUNE 19: Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Champ Medici And Fam Lounge at Marquee on June 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Photo:

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Aoki Lee Simmons is speaking out once again amid her family's ongoing drama.

After previously showing her support for her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, who accused her father, Russell Simmons, of "threatening" their lives, the Harvard graduate, 20, shared a message on her Instagram Story Wednesday standing by her comments about his behavior.

"Until a short time ago, this is the man who told me 'always defend and look after your mother girls' and 'never let a man curse at you, you call daddy if a man ever tries to yell at you or scare you that's never ok! Real men don't shout at women and girls,' " she wrote alongside a childhood photo with the Def Jam Recordings executive, 65.

Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Defends Herself Amid Family Drama Backlash

aoki lee simmons/instagram

"So to all the toxic men in my comments using 'I'm defending him' to be foul and talk about all the grievances you have with women, you can save it," she continued. "It's pathetic. He would agree I know that for sure."

Aoki followed the post by sharing quotes that read, "Always defend your mother and sister" and "Don't let any man talk to you crazy" alongside the text, "I'm just following instructions here ppl."

Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Defends Herself Amid Family Drama Backlash

aoki lee simmons/instagram

She ended her sentiments by addressing comments from her social media followers that have stemmed from the family's drama that began after her sister, Ming Lee Simmons, 23, wished their mother a "Happy Father's Day" and did not acknowledge Russell.

"I wonder how your mothers, sisters, daughters, nieces, girlfriends, wives, would feel after seeing some of the sexist, racist, honestly foul comments and messages some of you 'men' are leaving me," she wrote.

Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Defends Herself Amid Family Drama Backlash

aoki lee simmons/instagram

Explaining that she has seen "misogynistic stereotypes and names" and "absolute hate for women" in her inbox, she added: "I only see one bitter mess in a DM between a 40+-year-old male stranger yelling at me about 'all the bitter black women' I represent, and it's not the 20-year-old on the receiving end."

Aoki previously addressed her relationship with her father by sharing screenshots of text messages between them and a video of him yelling at her over FaceTime on her Instagram Story. "This is not someone who will accept help," she captioned the post. "This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."

Her latest post comes a day after her father seemingly apologized to his daughters.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Addressing Aoki and Ming in a post, Russell wrote, “God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember 'smile and breathe' ❤️ 'smile and breathe' . . . you are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you ❤️,” he continued.

“DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling,” he added. "But know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself."

Related Articles
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk Experience with Postpartum Depression: 'Felt Like a Hopeless Place'
Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says It's 'Beautiful' to Watch Husband Alec 'Embrace' Being a Grandfather
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'
Russell Simmons
All About Russell Simmons' Family Drama, Involving Kimora Lee Simmons and Their 2 Daughters
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Shares Horror at Son's Sidewalk Tantrum, Assures 'Not a Child Protective Services Moment'
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Daughter Holland's Fruit-Themed Nursery: 'So Proud'
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Proud Dad'
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Fight On'
Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Kicks Off Summer by Tattooing Dad During Travels to France's Hellfest https://www.instagram.com/p/CtuGhGjNayB
Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Kicks Off Summer by Tattooing Dad During Travels to France's Hellfest
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak 'Understands' Daughters Ariana and Brielle's Continued Relationship with Kroy Biermann: Source
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Ludacris father's day post
Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'
Russell Simmons
Russell Simmons Seemingly Apologizes to Daughters for 'Being Frustrated and Yelling' Amid Family Feud
pink fathers day post
Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'