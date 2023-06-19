Russell Simmons Blasted by Ex Kimora Lee Simmons and Daughters: 'Enough Is Enough'

"We won't be bullied threatened or afraid," Kimora Lee Simmons wrote via Instagram on Monday

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 19, 2023 08:31PM EDT
Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, and Aoki Lee Simmons . Photo:

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Just one day after Father's Day, Russell Simmons appears to be at the center of a massive family feud.

On Monday, the Def Jam Recordings executive shared an Instagram Story that seemed to target his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.

"Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all," the post read.

Simmons, 48, took to her own Instagram Story to share details behind the family tension, where she lobbed serious allegations against the father of her two children, Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki Lee, 20.

"I'm so sorry to have to do this," she wrote. "But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied threatened or afraid."

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

"Leave my kids alone," she continued. "This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead."

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

The model also accused Russell of being "abusive" to the women in his life.

"The same abusive ish," she wrote. "This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough."

Eighteen women have previously accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He denies all accusations.

A rep for Kimora Lee Simmons did not immediately reply to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Their daughter, Aoki, who just graduated from Harvard, seemingly supported her mom, posting a video of her father appearing to yell during a conversation over FaceTime to her Instagram on Monday.

"This is not someone who will accept help," she wrote in the post's caption. "This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."

She also shared screenshots of alleged text messages between her and Russell to her Instagram Story, where she claimed he'd "harass" her boyfriend and friends if she blocked him or "[took] some space."

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

In another thread posted online by Aoki, texts — seemingly from Russell, although a name is not shown — imply Aoki's "mother has stolen money and the love of my kids as she promised."

Aoki vehemently defended her mom in the messages, writing, "I'll never speak to you until you DIE. Don't ever say that again."

In a separate lengthy message to her father, Aoki wrote, "Everytime I spoke to you you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can't even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED, I am your child, not your lawyer your ex wife any of it. I can do nothing. You yell at me like it's my fault."

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

"You were putting so much anger and rage on me every phone call," she continued. "Cursing screaming and god knows what else. I'm sorry but I cannot be the target of that."

"It got to the point I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack."

In another Instagram Story, Aoki touched on the possibility of mental illness.

"Some of us do think he's mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia," she wrote over a tearful photo of herself. "He really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently."

Aoki described how Russell used to be "the best dad ever."

"Prior to his media issues he was really the best dad ever and a great co parent. He and my mom were best friends," she wrote. "We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out."

"It's a really just terrifying change to watch,” she wrote.

A rep for Russell Simmons' did not immediately reply to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

