Russell Simmons Seemingly Apologizes to Daughters for 'Being Frustrated and Yelling' Amid Family Feud

Russell Simmons is speaking out about the allegations aired by his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Aoki Lee on Instagram Monday.

The Def Jam Recordings executive, 65, appeared to offer an apology to his two daughters Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki Lee, 20 on his Instagram Tuesday after Kimora, 48, accused him of “threatening my kids' lives.”

Addressing his two daughters in a post, Russell wrote, “God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle.”

“You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember "smile and breathe" ❤️ “smile and breathe" . . . you are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you ❤️,” he continued.

Simmons then appeared to address his daughter Aoki’s social media post, in which she shared a video of him yelling at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page.

“DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling,” Russell wrote.

"But know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself,” he concluded the post.



The Simmons family feud went public on Monday after the music executive shared an Instagram Story that seemed to target his ex-wife, writing, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

This prompted Kimora to share the details behind the family tensions on her own Instagram Story, lobbying several allegations at him.



"I'm so sorry to have to do this," she wrote. "But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied threatened or afraid."

The model also accused Russell of being "abusive" to the women in his life. (Eighteen women have previously accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He denies all accusations.)

"The same abusive ish," she wrote. "This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough."

A rep for Kimora Lee Simmons did not immediately reply to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

Their daughter Aoki, who just graduated from Harvard, also backed her mom up by posting several text message exchanges with her father to her Instagram, including one where she said he'd "harass" her boyfriend and friends if she blocked him or "[took] some space."

In a separate lengthy message to her father, Aoki wrote, "Everytime I spoke to you you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can't even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED, I am your child, not your lawyer your ex wife any of it. I can do nothing. You yell at me like it's my fault."

Aoki went on to describe how Russell used to be "the best dad ever," while also touching on the possibility of mental illness.

"Some of us do think he's mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia," she wrote over a tearful photo of herself. "He really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently."

"Prior to his media issues he was really the best dad ever and a great co parent. He and my mom were best friends," she wrote. "We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out. It's a really just terrifying change to watch.”

A rep for Russell Simmons' did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.