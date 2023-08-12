Russell Dickerson Cuts Finger While Shotgunning Beers Onstage: 'Should Be Fun to Play Guitar Tonight'

Disaster struck the "God Gave Me a Girl" singer while he performed at a county fair in Ohio

Published on August 12, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson injures his finger while shotgunning two beers onstage in Ohio. Photo:

Brett Carlsen/Getty, Russell Dickerson/Instagram

Russell Dickerson plays through the pain!

The “Blue Tacoma” singer, 36, cut his finger while shotgunning a beer during his performance at the Mercer County Fair in Celina, Ohio, on Friday.

The country music star documented the moment when disaster struck onstage with an Instagram Reel.

“Should be fun to play guitar tonight,” the "Yours" musician wrote alongside a photo of his bloody finger, before prefacing the video: “Here’s how it happened…”

In the clip that follows, Dickerson, center-stage, squeezes two cans of beer with holes already punched in them — spraying the crowd in the process — and proceeds to pour the still-leaking beers in his mouth.

The “God Gave Me a Girl” singer then throws the cans into the crowd, spits a cloud of beer into the air and takes a bow before exiting the stage and moving towards the camera.

Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson shotguns two beers onstage in Ohio on August 11.

Russell Dickerson/Instagram

“Cool trick,” he says to the person behind the camera as he leaves, showing off his newly injured finger.

In the caption, Dickerson wrote, “The RD PARTY got me last night!!!! Caught the sharp end of a Busch light can… All gucci tho!”

“Tonight we do it all again in Jackson Michigan!” he finished. “LEGGGGO!!!”

The singer-songwriter is gearing up to hit the road this fall for his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, but he is also getting ready to welcome another baby with wife Kailey Dickerson.

The country star and Coffee with Kailey host, 33, announced the news in April with an Instagram video.

"God gave me a…. BOY! So grateful we get to tell you Remington is going to be a big brother this fall!! 🎉🎉," Kailey wrote alongside the video, referencing one of her singer husband’s biggest hits, “God Gave Me a Girl.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey Dickerson in 2021. Jason Kempin/Getty

The podcast host has taken her show on the road this summer, accompanying her husband, with whom she shares 2-year-old Remington, as he performs around the country.

He shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram in July. “@kaileydickerson appreciation post," he captioned the post. "My preggy lil angel!"

“Out here in this heat all summer long right by my side,” he finished the tribute alongside several kissy-face emojis.

In response to her husband, Kailey wrote, “Favorite place.”

