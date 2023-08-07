Russell Brand Says Marriage to ‘Amazing’ Katy Perry Came During ‘Chaotic’ Time in His Life

Brand and Perry tied the knot in 2010 before eventually ending their 14-month marriage the following year

Published on August 7, 2023 06:58PM EDT
Russell Brand and Katy Perry attends the European premiere of 'Arthur' at Cineworld 02 Arena on April 19, 2011 in London, England.
Photo:

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Russell Brand is reflecting on the “chaotic” time in his life when he was married to the “amazing” Katy Perry.

On Sunday’s episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the actor and comedian, 48, opened up about life in the public eye during the time he spent married to the “Firework” singer, 38.

After Brand recalled how he “didn’t really start making a proper living” as an actor until he was about 30 years old, Bear Grylls asked if that was around the time he was married to Perry.

“You had to live through so much that publicly,” Grylls, 49, noted of Brand’s marriage to the American Idol judge.

“That was when I was sort of most in the public eye and working in America,” Brand said, adding that “some aspects of [that time] were amazing.”

“She's an amazing person,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star said of his ex. “It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame.”

“Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember has been a little bit chaotic and a bit for me... a little disconnected,” he shared.

Singer Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand arrive at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California

Jason Merritt/Getty 

Following a whirlwind romance, Brand and Perry tied the knot back in 2010 before eventually ending their 14-month marriage the following year. Brand filed for divorce on Dec. 30, 2011, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I’ll always adore her and I know we’ll remain friends," Brand said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

In a July 2013 cover story with Vogue, Perry revealed that Brand was the one who decided to end their marriage when he sent her a text message informing her that he planned to file for divorce.

"He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him," Perry told the outlet at the time. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

Perry eventually found love with fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Brand went on to marry Laura Gallacher in 2017. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their third baby together. They are already parents to daughters Peggy, 4, and Mabel, 6.

