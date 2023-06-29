Russell Brand Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Laura Gallacher: 'Love Is Real'

The actor and his wife are already parents to daughters Peggy, 4, and Mabel, 6

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 29, 2023 03:17PM EDT
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Ford/Shutterstock (9993409ac) Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher British Curry Awards, London, UK - 26 Nov 2018
Photo: Simon Ford/Shutterstock

Russell Brand is going to be a dad again!

While appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, host Steven Bartlett announced the exciting news about the comedian's growing family.

"You fell in love and you've got two children. You've got a third on the way, around the corner. That's a very special love you have found," Barlett shared.

Later in the podcast, Brand, 48, reflected on his experience with fatherhood. "It's taught me there is a lot more important in this world than me," he said of being a father.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

russell-brand-1

"It taught me that love is real. It teaches you everything to become a father. All lessons are there."

The Get Him to the Greek star has been married to wife Laura Gallacher, 36, since 2017. The two are already parents to daughters Peggy, 4, and Mabel, 6.

In 2020, the British star confirmed that he was expecting his second child with Gallacher. Brand posted a photo of himself reading The Expectant Dad’s Handbook on Instagram and captioned the post, “Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready!”

Russell Brand Is a Dad! Comedian and Laura Gallacher Welcome First Child: Report

When the actor and his wife were expecting their first child, Brand revealed that Gallacher would be the one designing their daughter's nursery. “[Laura is busy] decorating the nursery,” shared Brand,

“Around domestic issues, my vote is often secondary … or the vote of my gender, at least, so I will just wait to see what is determined.”

When their daughter Mabel arrived, Brand reportedly announced his daughter’s arrival onstage during a stand-up routine in Nottingham, England.

Related Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Teaching His Grandkids How to Train His Farm Animals: They 'Loved It'
Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sunny Outing in New York City with 19-Year-Old Son Pax— See the Photos!
Ant Andstead son Hudson graduation
Ant Anstead Says He's 'So Proud' as He Shares Photos from Son's Pre-K Graduation: 'Truly Thriving'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Name Picked Out for Their Baby on the Way
Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers attend the opening night of "Medea"
Nico Tortorella Opens Up About Fertility Struggles Before Welcoming Baby with Partner Bethany (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen's Surrogate Responds to Cookbook Author's Emotional Birth Announcement: 'Truly an Honor'
Chrissy Teigen's Surrogate Speaks Out After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy: 'Truly an Honor'
Chrissy Teigen Kisses Surrogate's Bump in Sweet Tribute Photo: I Will Never Forget How Hard She Fought
Chrissy Teigen Kisses Surrogate's Bump in Sweet Tribute Photo: 'I Will Never Forget How Hard She Fought'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, baby
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Baby No. 4, Son Wren: 'Incredible Gift'
Chrissy Teigen Recalls Being Pregnant with Daughter Esti Alongside Surrogate Expecting Newborn Son Wren
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Being Pregnant at the Same Time as Surrogate
john legend
John Legend Shares First Photo with All Four Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy
Charli D'Amelio and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D'Amelio Shares Excitement for Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy: 'I'm a Great Babysitter' (Exclusive)
Christina Hall and Josh Hall
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says Being a Stepdad Is 'Rewarding' But There's a 'Lot of Adjustments'
Kathryn Brolin Shares Photos of Josh Brolin Playing with Daughters in the Woods
Josh Brolin Plays with Daughters Chapel and Westlyn in the Woods on Family Trip to Santa Fe
Rumer Willis Baby
Rumer Willis Celebrates 'Our Girl' Louetta's 2-Month Doctor Check-Up: 'Can't Believe She's Mine'
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3