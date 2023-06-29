Russell Brand Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Laura Gallacher: 'Love Is Real'

Russell Brand is going to be a dad again!

While appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, host Steven Bartlett announced the exciting news about the comedian's growing family.

"You fell in love and you've got two children. You've got a third on the way, around the corner. That's a very special love you have found," Barlett shared.

Later in the podcast, Brand, 48, reflected on his experience with fatherhood. "It's taught me there is a lot more important in this world than me," he said of being a father.

"It taught me that love is real. It teaches you everything to become a father. All lessons are there."

The Get Him to the Greek star has been married to wife Laura Gallacher, 36, since 2017. The two are already parents to daughters Peggy, 4, and Mabel, 6.

In 2020, the British star confirmed that he was expecting his second child with Gallacher. Brand posted a photo of himself reading The Expectant Dad’s Handbook on Instagram and captioned the post, “Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready!”

When the actor and his wife were expecting their first child, Brand revealed that Gallacher would be the one designing their daughter's nursery. “[Laura is busy] decorating the nursery,” shared Brand,

“Around domestic issues, my vote is often secondary … or the vote of my gender, at least, so I will just wait to see what is determined.”

When their daughter Mabel arrived, Brand reportedly announced his daughter’s arrival onstage during a stand-up routine in Nottingham, England.

