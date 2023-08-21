'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Sasha Colby: 'The Messages I Convey Are Not Just About Makeup' (Exclusive)

Model and activist Sasha Colby is the winner of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. In this personal essay for PEOPLE, the 39-year-old reflects on how she evolved from being the "black sheep" in her family and community to becoming a global LGBTQ icon.

What a journey. As I reflect on my early days of starting out as a drag performer, as well as evolving as a trans woman, to the transformative moment of winning RuPaul's Drag Race, I am reminded of the power of community, self-discovery, dedication, and the profound impact of expressing the many layers of one’s most authentic self. My name is Sasha Colby, and my life's path has been a testament to the strength of human perseverance, the celebration of diversity, the nurturing of chosen family, and the pursuit of self-empowerment — all of which fulfills me most through the ability to share it with others.

I became inspired to partake in more activism when I was competing in Miss Continental in 2012. It was an opportunity to address the hardships that the trans community faces every day, such as not having a stable family or support system, being rejected, fired, and mistreated in so many ways, and for many, turning to drugs and losing their lives. Miss Continental is really where I first started speaking out about the issues that plague our community. It was also during the pandemic when the world as a collective witnessed so many inhumane acts taking place, and that really lit a fire within me to use my voice, my life, and my platform as an artist to represent this community with pride, optimism, and to stand for the issues we face as they come.

Growing up, I never really fit into the dynamic of my birth family or community, so I understand the feeling of being the underdog, the black sheep, the outcast — and I understand feeling alone in the world because of that. So now, as a grown, proud trans woman, I can feel how living my life out loud is a form of activism in itself. And that is the mission of everything I do: to help as many people as I can to feel empowered to be themselves. That is the freedom we’re all looking for and it’s what we all deserve.

Sasha Colby. Courtesy MTV

As a drag mother, it is important to me to represent the power of my chosen family. I have been privileged to build such an incredible foundation of supportive friends — my family — and that is what gives me strength and has helped me to achieve so many goals and dreams. It’s the concept of “Ohana,” a word from my Polynesian heritage, which means to care for one another and nobody is left behind. It’s also important to me to encourage this concept for Polynesian and indigenous people, to always remember your connection to your heritage. Your roots are a beautiful part of your story, an area of yourself to draw strength from, and no one can take that away from you.

Before winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, I was driven by a sense of purpose that centered around my own passions — dancing, performing, and singing. I wanted to uncover my own path in the world of drag, but winning the crown marked a profound shift in my perspective. Yes, it was validation for the hard work, dedication, and perseverance that had propelled me through two decades of drag (not to mention a seal of approval from one of the greatest drag queens of all time), but I quickly realized that these moments meant so much more than that. The crown is a platform — a megaphone through which I can now amplify the voices of others and begin to make the difference I had been craving for decades.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Winning Drag Race was a pivotal moment that evolved my role within the drag and LGTBQIA+ communities, as well as my identity as a trans woman, and my impact in the media. I have been able to see how the words I speak in support of everything I have ever stood for have had a ripple effect that others can feel and need to hear. This is something I hold with great reverence and gratitude. As a trans woman, it has been very important to me to use this moment to acknowledge the indelible mark that trans performers have left on the foundation of drag. You can’t tell the story of drag without talking about trans drag and trans performers. Their stories, their struggles, and their triumphs are an integral part of our shared history.

As someone who is now a part of the pop culture universe, I remain mindful of using the opportunities in front of me as a way of supporting, uplifting, and encouraging others who have faced challenges similar to those I had experienced growing up. I have had incredible opportunities to do this – recently speaking at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Pride Event with GLAAD; participating in a powerful ABC News documentary, Soul of a Nation: The Freedom to Exist, and partaking in a very meaningful conversation with ACLU’s At Liberty Podcast. But what I stand for can be seen in everything I do. Because these opportunities are more than just an acknowledgment of my individual experiences; sharing my story alongside other voices serves as a testament to the shared experiences that unite us all, while also amplifying the importance of representation in media.

This platform has given me the chance to offer others in the queer community a lifeline—to remind them of their own strength, resilience, and inherent power. The messages I convey are not just about makeup and glamour; they’re about embracing one’s truth and unleashing the inner force that resides within us all.

As I continue to evolve as Sasha Colby, my commitment to activism burns brighter than ever. My journey has been one of profound transformation, but at its core, it is a story of using my voice to champion unity, celebrate diversity, shine a light on possibility, and — my greatest hope to — ignite lasting change.

