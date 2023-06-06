'RuPaul's Drag Race': Bombshells from 'And Don't F&%k It Up,' the Oral Herstory of 10 Trailblazing Years

'And Don't F&%k It Up: An Oral History of RuPaul's Drag Race (The First Ten Years)' is now on sale, offering a peek behind the curtain at the show's revolutionary's first decade of production

By Nigel Smith
Published on June 6, 2023 09:30 AM
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Season Finale First Look: Which Winner Will Reign Supreme?
Photo: Paramount +

The library is officially open!

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which recently crowned its season 15 winner Sasha Colby, has been a mainstay in pop culture since sashaying onto TV screens in 2009. The drag competition show has gone mainstream since moving from Logo TV, an LGBTQ+ entertainment cable channel, to VH1 and then MTV in recent years, winning Emmys along the way and making contestants like Jinkx Monsoon and Trixie Mattel household names.

A new book, And Don't F&%k It Up: An Oral History of RuPaul's Drag Race (The First Ten Years), offers a peek behind the curtain at the show's revolutionary's first decade of production, encompassing the first 14 fabulous seasons via interviews with many of its stars and hosts, including RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

Below are some of the biggest revelations from author Maria Elena Fernandez and World of Wonder's book, which is available for purchase now.

RuPaul Oral History book

Grand Central Publishing

How season 1 cast reacted to Ongina's unplanned reveal that she has HIV

Ongina made herstory on season 1 as the first ever queen to share that she had been living with HIV. When Ongina was declared the winner of a challenge where she wrote a commercial for MAC's Viva Glam public charity campaign for AIDS/HIV, she courageously revealed her own diagnosis.

"Nobody knew on set, with the exception of two main producers because I had to write in my application what medications I was taking," Ongina says in the book. "I told them I didn't want anyone to know. But this was a chance for me to show I live my life being HIV-positive."

The revelation surprised and touched her fellow contestants, including Rebecca Glasscock, who says in the book, "We had no idea she was HIV-positive. It was a shock to everybody onstage. It was a shock to Ru. In fact, it was a shock to her. Ongina wasn't planning on dropping that bomb. It felt like she had a spiritual awakening."

Fashion writer and former host Merle Ginsberg says, "I'm sure it seemed when people were watching that we knew it was coming. No one knew. We did not know. I started crying. It was really moving."

Biggest Celebrity Guest Judges Who've Appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race
VH1

How Raven became RuPaul's makeup artist

Raven made her debut on the show's popular second season and quickly became of favorite of RuPaul, who was amazed by her makeup skills. Although she didn't win her season, Raven won something arguably better — an Emmy!

After working as RuPaul's makeup artist for several years, Raven became the first contestant to win an Emmy in 2020 when she won for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety or Nonfiction Reality Program.

As she reveals in the book, she was first approached to do RuPaul's makeup while "going through a drive-thru with my boyfriend."

"One of the producers called me and asked me what I was doing tomorrow," she recalls. "I was leaving for Louisville, Kentucky, on a three-city tour. And they said, well, we need to know if you can come in tomorrow to do Ru's makeup... So many things were going through my head. We hung up and then he called back, and I could hear Ru in the background. They were basically begging me to come. I said, okay. I got off the phone and I just remember crying and I looked at my boyfriend and I said, 'They just called me to be Ru's makeup artist.'"

JUJUBEE
Mathu Andersen

Jujubee recalls being drunk while filming show

As one of the season 2 queens who could actually sing, fan-favorite Jujubee was expected to dominate in a challenge where the contestants were asked to perform live vocals to a rock-and-roll cover of a RuPaul song.

As fans remember, Jujubee didn't deliver — and in the book it's revealed her substance abuse was to blame. Jujubee, who's now sober, remembers the filming of the episode: "We asked for a little bit of liquid confidence because singing in front of a group of judges on stage, like that was terrifying for all of us. When I drink, one's too many and a thousand's never enough. And that's how I react to any kind of drugs or alcohol or even sometimes relationships. I was trying to curb the drinking but I told myself, Juju, you're probably going to go first so just get all these drinks in you now."

"I actually blacked out when I was performing," she continues. "I don't remember that performance. All I remember is that I went out there and I was like, ooh, ooh, don't throw up, don't throw up."

After embarrassing herself in front of the judges, her fellow queens leapt to help her. "I was lying on the floor and Raven was doing my makeup for me," she recalls. "Tatianna was applying blush and they were giving me water and they were feeding me."

The show's on-set drinking policy changed as a result, starting in season 3: "They only get one drink," says producer Randy Barbato.

Willam Drag queen

The story behind Willam's wild disqualification from season 4

One of the most shocking moments in the series' history came in season 4 when Willam became the first queen to be disqualified for breaking the rules.

"We had heard her computer was missing and we're like, wait a minute, what is she doing with a computer," her fellow contestant Latrice Royals recalls in the book. "So the stories were unfolding. We heard her husband came."

Before going onto the main stage, contestant Dida Ritz says Willam revealed to her that she had told the producers "everything that she did." As for how the queens reacted to her elimination, Latrice Royal says, "We were all gagged."

Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion St Hudson Yards, Public Square & Gardens on May 10, 2022 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Jinkx Monsoon admits she made her narcolepsy sound worse for TV

Jinkx Monsoon endeared herself to fans with her tendency to fall asleep during her confessionals on season 5 due to her narcolepsy. But as she reveals in the book, "There were moments when it was authentic and there were moments when it was played up. And, to me, the moments are obvious. When I'm falling asleep trying to write my jokes for the roast, that was real. When I'm in the middle of a sentence and then, all of a sudden, it cuts to me and I'm asleep, that was played up."

VALENTINARuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 4 Credit: VH1
VH1

The story behind Valentina's lip synch with a mask

As fans remember, when it came time for Valentina to lip synch for her life in season 9, it didn't go well for the Latina queen. While competing against Nina Bo'Nina Brown, Valentina was reluctant to take off a mask covering her mouth as she did not know the lyrics to the song.

"I remember the music starting, and about thirty seconds in, I felt like everyone started looking side to side at each other," remembers her fellow contestant Shea Coulée. "Is she gonna leave that on? Or is she gonna take that off? And then I could see Michelle turning to Ru and I felt like I could see people in the crew looking at each other."

Producer Randy Barbato describes what went down as a "what the f--- moment."

"The producer in me was happy for it to play out a little but we're going to have to stop this and Ru is going to know how," he says. "It was bittersweet because we love Valentina. I thought it was a stunt. But there were indications backstage that maybe she wasn't prepared."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Don't F&%k It Up: An Oral History of RuPaul's Drag Race (The First Ten Years) is available for purchase now.

Related Articles
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony; Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers'
Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)
Debra Messing
Debra Messing Recalls How Former NBC President Wanted Her to Have ‘Big Boobs’ on ‘Will & Grace'
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Gary Squirms and Swerves as Daisy and Colin Keep Calm and Kiss On
Jeff Garlin
'The Goldbergs' Alum Jeff Garlin Used 'Power and Status to Intimidate and Demean' Colleagues: New Book
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo Admits a Future with Craig Conover Is 'Still Very Scary' to Consider: 'Something's Got to Give'
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Meri Brown Admits She Has Been in 'a Challenging Place' After Allowing 'Outside Voices' to Affect Her
Bob Kushell
'Muppets' EP Used Homophobic Slur and Leapt Across 'Fine Line Between Funny and Creepy,' Per New Book
Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries HBO The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 2 Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO
Jennifer Coolidge Dreams Up Bloody Retribution for Her Scheming Husband on 'The White Lotus'
Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÃS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Admits She Hasn't Been a 'Great Picker' of Men — but Wants to 'Change That Pattern'
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Gary Drops a Bombshell That Sends Colin Spiraling amid Surprise Romance with Daisy
Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland and Griffin Gluck
KaDee Strickland 'Screamed' When She Realized 'Cruel Summer' Would Be a 'Private Practice' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Zonnique's "The Break Up" EP Release Party; Joyce 'Mama Joyce' Burruss at Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
'RHOA': Mama Joyce Agrees to Go to Family Therapy with Kandi and Todd After Being Told She's 'Gotta Stop'
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Sigourney Weaver Vows to Keep Her Granddaughter Safe in the First Trailer for 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart'
Kenya Moore THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
'RHOA' Kenya Moore Is Rushed to the Hospital After Dizziness, Arm Numbness and a 'Hard Time Breathing'
Image
'Cheers' Stars Reveal They Were Swilling 'Warm, Flat, Salty, Non-Alcoholic Beer' for 11 Seasons