'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Winner Jimbo on Her Historic Win: 'I Am on Top of the World' (Exclusive)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars inducted another queen into the Drag Race Hall of Fame on Friday — and the winner couldn't be happier.

"I am on top of the world," Jimbo, the Canadian comedic drag clown, 40, tells PEOPLE at an event celebrating her victory held at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, New York. "My dreams have come true and I'm so grateful that I get to share more joy and share more art with everyone now."

"For someone like me who has made a career out of drag, this is the ultimate prize," she adds. "It feels so good to have all your hard work pay off, and have someone look at what you've created and give it this type of acknowledgment — especially when there are so many people in world right now telling you right now that you can't and shouldn't do what you want to do. I'm just so, so excited to celebrate for all the weirdos out there!"

Jimbo — who helms from Victoria, British Columbia — first entered the Drag Race Universe on season 1 of Canada's Drag Race (2020) and quickly emerged as a popular fan-favorite thanks to her over-the-top looks and infectious sense of humor (particularly on display for her winning performance as Joan Rivers in the Snatch Game).

After ultimately placing fourth on the show, she then competed on season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World (2022), where she finished in seventh place.

Her Drag Race All Stars win on season 8 of the Paramount+ series makes her the first International Queen to win the show, a history-making moment she tells PEOPLE is "an honor."

"I'm just so grateful to Mamma Ru and the whole team at World of Wonder for giving me the chance to come back and showcase what I can do," Jimbo says. "Looking back, of course, I was disappointed to not have won those previous seasons. But I believe that everything happens for a reason. And I knew in those moments that the loss was just an opportunity for me to take advantage of all the feedback I had gotten at that time and be better."

What was different this time around? "This time, I felt like I was probably the most elevated version of myself going into it," Jimbo reflects. "I really felt like I had some exciting looks to show, I really felt like I had done some growing in terms of my performance skills, and I really wanted to show Ru everything I had to offer."



Though there was some tough competition this season, including from runner-up Kandy Muse, Jimbo was no-doubt in the lead all along. She won four challenges, including the coveted Snatch Game, where she portrayed an eternally young, tap-dancing Shirley Temple.

But it was in the finale where Jimbo got vulnerable, opening up about growing up with alcoholic parents. Both of her parents eventually got sober, but her father sadly died in 2018 before having the chance to see Jimbo follow her drag dreams on television.



"My mom is my biggest supporter and she's here tonight," Jimbo tells PEOPLE. "I couldn't be more thankful for the love she's shown me in my life. Alcoholism runs in my family and my mom was a great example of how choosing sobriety, choosing life and choosing yourself over alcohol or any substance is not easy. But when you make that choice, it's for the best sometimes."

Now that she has the crown — and show's cash prize of $200,000 — Jimbo is heading on the road. She'll appear on a 56-city North American solo tour next year, aptly titled Jimbo's Drag Circus, produced by Murray & Peter Present. Dates will be announced next week, with tickets going on sale at DragFans.com.

She's also setting sail from Feb. 10 thru Feb. 17 on the Caribbean on the Queens Gone Wild Cruise, alongside Kandy and fellow All Stars 8 queens Jessica Wild and Heidi N Closet. The ship will stop in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, St. Maarten and St. Thomas. Tickets are for sale now at Jimbo's own HouseOfJimbo.com.

And as for a return to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for another all-winners season, Jimbo says she'd be game.

"Fingers crossed!" she says. "I love competing and I love being a part of the RuPaul's Drag Race family. Anytime they call, I'll be there."

All episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars are now streaming on Paramount+.



If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.