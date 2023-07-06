Runner Loses Chance at $10,000 Prize by Making Wrong Turn Near End of Race

An Olympic long-distance runner took a wrong turn at the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Tuesday, costing her the $10,000 prize.

Senbere Teferi — who has previously represented Ethiopia at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics — was close to the finish line when a police motorcyle she was trailing took a right turn off the course. Shortly afterwards, the 28-year-old Ethiopian runner also turned right.

Following her error, runner Fotyen Tesfay ultimately claimed the victory in a time of 30 min 43 seconds. Though Teferi managed to rejoin the race, she finished in third place and instead of earning $10,000 as the champion, received $3,000, according to a report by CNN.

In a statement on Twitter, the Peachtree Road Race confirmed that "defending champion" Teferi had been approaching the finish line when she "momentarily became confused and followed a police motorcycle when it turned off the course."

They added that the athlete “was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition instructions can be misinterpreted. As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did.”

: Senbere Teferi looks on after winning the 2023 NYRR New York Mini 10K o. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After the race, champion Tesfay expressed her distress at Teferi's error.

“I was really upset by Senbere’s mistake because she was in the front and she was leading, but she took that last turn,” she said through a translator, according to CNN. “I saw the finish line. At first I thought they didn’t really show us that well yesterday where the finish was.”

“But after I saw that car turn, I saw the finish sign in front of me, so I pushed ahead,” Tesfay continued. “But I was really upset because I really planned to stick with Senbere at the finish.”

Teferi competed for Ethiopia in the 5000m event at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, securing fifth and sixth place, respectively. According to Runner’s World magazine, Teferi had a 10-second advantage before the mistake and was on track for another win following her triumph at the New York Mini 10K last month.



“By the 8K mark, it was just Tesfay, Teferi, and Chelangat, with Teferi leading assertively until that fateful wrong turn,” the outlet said. Jesca Chelangat of Kenya finished second and another Kenyan, Dorcas Tuitoek, took fourth place behind Teferi.





In a video interview, Peachtree Road Race director Rich Kenah told CNN on Wednesday described the moment Teferi took the wrong turn as a “big disappointment,” adding “We’re very sorry for her — she was defending champion with about 150 meters to go in the heat of battle, if you will.”

“There was just a momentary lapse – as I look at the video – in judgment,” describing Teferi veering off course as “when you’re in that kind of a battle competitively, I think just your instincts take over and she took that right hand turn. She came off course and she just didn’t have enough time to recover to get back to first place.”