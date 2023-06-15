This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10

“The strap is comfortable and doesn't dig into my skin”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re shopping for a versatile bag this summer, Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying this new belt bag — and it’s on sale for as little as $10.

The Runbox Belt Bag has been climbing Amazon’s hot new releases chart all week. For those unfamiliar with the chart, it shows the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and jewelry that just dropped on the site. It’s no surprise that shoppers are snapping up the belt bag as the popular style is always selling out from pricier brands. But if you act fast, you can get this buzzy bag on sale for 40 percent off at Amazon. 

Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag

Amazon

Buy It! Runbox Belt Bag in Black, $9.99 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com

Thanks to its adjustable water-resistant strap with a buckle, the hands-free bag can be worn as a fanny pack, a crossbody bag, and a shoulder bag. Plus, it’s lightweight and compact, so it won’t weigh you down, whether you’re wearing it on a hike, to the airport, or out to brunch. 

While the bag is compact, it has plenty of room to fit all your daily essentials, including your phone, wallet, sunscreen, and keys. It also has a back pocket with a zipper, so you can easily store and access your important belongings. 

The bag is currently available in three colors and prints: black, blue, and black camo. Price varies by color, but every option is on sale for under $12 right now.  

A handful of shoppers, who’ve tested out the bag for free, have given it a five-star rating, along with a glowing review. One reviewer raved, “The strap is comfortable and doesn't dig into my skin, even during intense workouts or long hikes. It provides a secure fit, ensuring that the bag stays in place no matter the activity.”

And another wrote, “I use this bag daily; sometimes I put it around my waist, other times, I just throw it over my shoulder.” They also added, “I love how it looks.”

There’s no word on when this deal will end, but one color is already running low in stock. Head to Amazon to shop the Runbox Belt Bag while it’s still in stock and on sale. 

Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag

Amazon

Buy It! Runbox Belt Bag in Blue, $11.99 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com

Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag

Amazon

Buy It! Runbox Belt Bag in Black Camo, $11.99 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com

