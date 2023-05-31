Third Man Charged in Fatal 2002 Shooting of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

The rapper was shot in the head while playing video games at his studio on Oct. 30, 2002

Updated on May 31, 2023
More than two decades after Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay was killed, a third man has been charged in the shooting.

Jason "Jay" Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was shot in the head at his studio on Oct. 30, 2002 while playing video games. He was 37 at the time of his death.

Jay Bryant was charged on Tuesday when federal prosecutors filed an indictment in Brooklyn, according to the Associated Press. Bryant, 49, is already in custody for unrelated drug charges, the outlet further reported.

Two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., were previously charged in the slaying in 2020, according to The New York Times.

Bryant’s attorney, César de Castro, said his client will plead not guilty. "The charges were only revealed yesterday," he writes in an email to PEOPLE. "Mr. Bryant will plead not guilty."

"We remain confused why, after more than 20 years and charging two individuals three years ago, does the government now allegedly think that they have sufficient evidence to charge Mr. Bryant," Castro writes. 

On Tuesday, Castro told the AP he just learned of the charges: "Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing. Proving it at trial is another matter."

According to the indictment, Mizell was involved in drug trafficking and the murder was related to a drug deal gone bad, the AP reported.

NBC News reported that Castro was spotted entering the studio on Oct. 30, 2002, and a piece of clothing found at the scene contained his DNA.

The indictment states that Bryant admitted to participating in the murder, and even claimed to be the shooter, the Times reported. Officials don't believe Bryant pulled the trigger, according to the outlet, and said evidence points to Jordan being the shooter.

Run-DMC, who is credited with helping launch hip hop music in the 1980s, folded after Mizell’s death in 2002. At his funeral, his bandmates remembered him fondly.

"Jam Master Jay was not a thug," bandmate Darryl "DMC" McDaniels emphasized to the overflow crowd inside the Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Queens, AP reported at the time. "Jam Master Jay was not a gangster. Jam Master Jay was a unique individual … He was the embodiment of hip-hop."

McDaniels — who for 20 years was part of Run-DMC along with Mizell and Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons — delivered a rap from the group’s classic song "Jam Master Jay," as the entire audience inside the church joined in to shout out the slain DJ’s name.

Those attending the service included Simmons’ brother, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, and performers LL Cool J, Chuck D and Queen Latifah.

A fleet of white limos was parked outside the house of worship, while inside, McDaniels stood at the altar surrounded by more than a dozen funeral wreaths — including one in the shape of twin turntables.

