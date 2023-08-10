Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses

The new mom welcomed her daughter Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on April 18

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 10, 2023 04:09PM EDT
rumer willis hot mom era
Photo:

Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer Willis is entering a new era.

On Thursday, the new mom, 34, wore giant, space-age sunglasses and a pink striped athletic jacket in a photo posted to her Instagram.

In one photo, Rumer posed alone while in another, she was joined by sister Scout, 32, as they struck a pose for the camera together.

"Entering my Hot 🌶️ Mom Thirst Trap Era," Rumer wrote in the caption. "I put a few rad looks together with @freepeople today. So excited to see what you think."

Rumer welcomed her first baby, daughter Louetta, in April with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28.

At the end of June, Rumer celebrated her daughter's two month check-up at the doctor in her Instagram Story. Sharing photos of her boyfriend holding their daughter in an elevator, she wrote, "Baby Daddy looking like a snack....🌮."

In the other photo, Louetta rested in her carrier on the floor. "Took our girl for her 2 month check up! I can't believe she's mine," Rumer wrote.

For Father's Day, Rumer shared a sweet photo of her daughter and her actor dad Bruce Willis. The photo, which happened to be the first of the grandfather and granddaughter together, showed Bruce holding Louetta as he looked away from the camera.

"Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful," Rumer captioned her post.

"Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

She also celebrated her boyfriend, who is also a first-time parent. "@derekrichardthomas Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. 🌱," she continued her caption.

