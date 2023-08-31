Rumer Willis Smiles with Baby Girl and 'Coolest Sisters' Evelyn and Mabel on Beach Day: 'Life Is Good'

The new mom enjoyed a little quality family time under the sun

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Rumer Willis Spends Day at the Beach with 'Coolest Sisters' and Daughter Louetta: 'Life Is Good'
Rumer Willis, sister Mabel, and daughter, Louetta. Photo:

Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer Willis is spending quality time with her sisters and daughter on a fun-filled beach day.

The new mom, 35, posted a selfie holding her 4-month-old daughter, Louetta on Instagram on Thursday.

"Beach Day 🏖️ with my best friend," she captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Willis also shared a few snaps from the outing to her Instagram Story. The first photo showed a smiling Willis sporting a purple and pink bikini with her arm around her younger sister, Mabel, 10, whom her father, Bruce Willis shares with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

"I love you sweet mabes," Rumer wrote.

Rumer Willis Spends Day at the Beach with 'Coolest Sisters' and Daughter Louetta: 'Life Is Good'
Rumer Willis with sister, Mabel.

Rumer Willis/Instagram

In the next slide, Rumer posed for a selfie while holding baby Louetta over her shoulder as they enjoyed a little shade from the hot summer sun.

Bruce and Emma are also parents to Evelyn Penn, 8, who joined her sisters by the ocean. Wearing a red and white long-sleeve swimsuit and smiley face trucker hat, the youngest Willis sister appeared content playing in the sand.

"My tiny treasure evs," Rumer of her younger sibling. "I have the coolest sisters."

Rumer Willis Spends Day at the Beach with 'Coolest Sisters' and Daughter Louetta: 'Life Is Good'
Evelyn Willis.

Rumer Willis/Instagram

The proud mom also snapped a candid shot while breastfeeding Louetta with a bright blue sky as a backdrop.

"Life is good," she wrote.

Rumer Willis Spends Day at the Beach with 'Coolest Sisters' and Daughter Louetta: 'Life Is Good'
Rumer Willis and daughter, Louetta.

Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer welcomed Louetta in April with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, but the baby's name came purely by accident.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo," Rumer recently told PEOPLE exclusively. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta and it was just Louetta."

She added, "I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."

Related Articles
CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2
CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2: 'Makes My Heart Happy' (Exclusive)
Robin Thicke April Love Geary Global Ocean Gala 06 02 20 Instagram preschool 08 30 23
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Share Adorable Photos of All Three 'Babies' on First Day of School
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Chandler Powell Instagram 08 31 23 - with Grace
Chandler Powell Laughs with Daughter Grace, 2, as She Pretends to Be a Koala in Silly Photo
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids 'Walked Into First Day of School' with 'Bravery': 'Proud Mommy'
Tori Spelling wishes her son Finn happy birthday on instagram
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 11th Birthday: 'I Was Made to Be Your Mom'
Kelly Stafford back to school
Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Adorable Photos of All Four Daughters Posing on First Day of School
Odell Beckham Jr. Says Son Zydn Is His 'Biggest Motivation' as They Make Baltimore Their Home
Odell Beckham Jr. Says Son Zydn Is His 'Biggest Motivation' as They Make Baltimore Their Home (Exclusive)
Erin Napier's Kids Made Her 'Get Back in Bed' For Birthday Surprise in Cute Video
Erin Napier's Daughters 'Made Her Get Back in Bed' for 'Big' Birthday Surprise in Sweet Video
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Two Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Ashlee Simpson back to school
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Jagger and Ziggy Show Off Their 'Back to School Vibes' in Silly Photo
simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Simon Cowell Says Son, 9, Wants to Play Drums in a Rock Band: 'That's Going to Be Total Torture'
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!
Kelly Rowland and Blue Ivy
Kelly Rowland Says Blue Ivy Works 'Very Freaking Hard' on Beyoncé's Tour: 'So Proud'
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson Says She and Her Husband Are in 'Denial' One of Their Kids Walked in on Them During Sex
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Open — See the Photos!