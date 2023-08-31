Rumer Willis Smiles with Baby Girl and 'Coolest Sisters' Evelyn and Mabel on Beach Day: 'Life Is Good'

Rumer Willis is spending quality time with her sisters and daughter on a fun-filled beach day.

The new mom, 35, posted a selfie holding her 4-month-old daughter, Louetta on Instagram on Thursday.

"Beach Day 🏖️ with my best friend," she captioned the photo.



Willis also shared a few snaps from the outing to her Instagram Story. The first photo showed a smiling Willis sporting a purple and pink bikini with her arm around her younger sister, Mabel, 10, whom her father, Bruce Willis shares with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

"I love you sweet mabes," Rumer wrote.



Rumer Willis with sister, Mabel. Rumer Willis/Instagram

In the next slide, Rumer posed for a selfie while holding baby Louetta over her shoulder as they enjoyed a little shade from the hot summer sun.

Bruce and Emma are also parents to Evelyn Penn, 8, who joined her sisters by the ocean. Wearing a red and white long-sleeve swimsuit and smiley face trucker hat, the youngest Willis sister appeared content playing in the sand.

"My tiny treasure evs," Rumer of her younger sibling. "I have the coolest sisters."

Evelyn Willis. Rumer Willis/Instagram

The proud mom also snapped a candid shot while breastfeeding Louetta with a bright blue sky as a backdrop.

"Life is good," she wrote.

Rumer Willis and daughter, Louetta. Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer welcomed Louetta in April with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, but the baby's name came purely by accident.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo," Rumer recently told PEOPLE exclusively. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta and it was just Louetta."

She added, "I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."