Rumer Willis Shows Derek Richard Thomas Cuddling with Baby Girl in Birthday Tribute: 'Great Dad'

Rumer Willis celebrated boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas as a partner and a dad in a heartfelt post

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 02:16 PM
Rumer Willis Shows Derek Richard Thomas Cuddling with Daughter in Birthday Tribute: 'Great Dad'
Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas with daughter Louetta. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer Willis is wishing her partner a happy birthday just weeks after both becoming parents for the first time.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the new mom, 34, wishes boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas a happy 29th birthday while sharing photos, including one where he snuggles with daughter Louetta Isley, 6 weeks.

"Last year we were still discovering each other and now this year we get to celebrate with this beautiful girl we made," she begins her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"You are such a gift, I love the way you giggle and when you make me laugh especially when I’m sad and grumpy. I love your passion for music and soil and your desire to learn. I love your silliness and how you’re always trying to make Lou and me smile. I love the way you cook," she continues.

"I love that we get to be kids together and parents to this magical little girl. I love that you are my partner in crime in this wild adventure," Willis raves, later adding, "I am so grateful to have you in my life and our daughters life."

"You are such a great dad and our girl is gonna be so lucky to call you papa. I know this is just the beginning of the expansion of you and your dreams. What a privilege it is to walk beside you on this journey as your best friend and true love."

"We love you so much🧡," she concluded, signing off, "Your girls, Rue & Lou."

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of Louetta's birth last month, Rumer shared that she is thrilled to kick off the family's next generation.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she said.

The actress also noted at the time that her first pregnancy had been "humbling."

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," she added.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

Related Articles
Kate Hudson Ryder Comments
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 19, Tells Mom He 'Might' Unfollow Her After She Posts Revealing Bikini Photo
Tan France Welcomes Baby #2/
Tan France Welcomes Baby Son Isaac: ‘He Completes Our Little Family Perfectly’
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing.
Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Expecting a Baby
ryan cabrera and alexa bliss
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Husband Ryan Cabrera: 'Completely Unexpected'
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Shares Sweet Photos with All Four of His Kids Over Memorial Day Weekend
Scott Disick kids t shirt
Scott Disick's Kids Penelope and Reign Show Off T-Shirts Featuring Collage of Dad's Face: Photos
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Brittany Bell Says Her and Nick Cannon's 8-Month-Old Son Has 'Started Reading Sight Words'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'
Rebecca Romijn memorial day family photo
Rebecca Romijn and Husband Jerry O'Connell Pose with Twin Daughters in Memorial Day Family Photo
ireland baldwin baby
Ireland Baldwin Thanks Her Mom, Boyfriend RAC, After Birth of Daughter: 'Couldn't Be More Grateful'
Shaquil Barrett son's Birthday;
Shaquil Barrett Shares Sweet Photos in Celebration of Son's 10th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research: 'Keep the Faith'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’
Chrissy Tiegen baby giggles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti's Giggles: 'Theeee Best'
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'