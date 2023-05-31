Rumer Willis Shows Derek Richard Thomas Cuddling with Baby Girl in Birthday Tribute: 'Great Dad'

Rumer Willis is wishing her partner a happy birthday just weeks after both becoming parents for the first time.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the new mom, 34, wishes boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas a happy 29th birthday while sharing photos, including one where he snuggles with daughter Louetta Isley, 6 weeks.

"Last year we were still discovering each other and now this year we get to celebrate with this beautiful girl we made," she begins her caption.

"You are such a gift, I love the way you giggle and when you make me laugh especially when I’m sad and grumpy. I love your passion for music and soil and your desire to learn. I love your silliness and how you’re always trying to make Lou and me smile. I love the way you cook," she continues.

"I love that we get to be kids together and parents to this magical little girl. I love that you are my partner in crime in this wild adventure," Willis raves, later adding, "I am so grateful to have you in my life and our daughters life."

"You are such a great dad and our girl is gonna be so lucky to call you papa. I know this is just the beginning of the expansion of you and your dreams. What a privilege it is to walk beside you on this journey as your best friend and true love."



"We love you so much🧡," she concluded, signing off, "Your girls, Rue & Lou."

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of Louetta's birth last month, Rumer shared that she is thrilled to kick off the family's next generation.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she said.

The actress also noted at the time that her first pregnancy had been "humbling."

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," she added.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

