Rumer Willis Shares First Photo of Dad Bruce Willis with Baby Daughter Louetta on Father's Day

Rumer Willis is celebrating the dads in her life.

On Sunday, the new mom, 34, posted a photo to her Instagram that celebrated her dad Bruce Willis, 68, in honor of Father's Day. In the photo, which happens to be the first of Bruce with his new granddaughter Louetta Isley, 8 weeks, the Armageddon star holds his granddaughter as he looks away from the camera.

"Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful," Rumer captioned her post.

"Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

Rumer also celebrated boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on his first Father's Day as dad to their daughter. "@derekrichardthomas Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. 🌱," she continued her caption.

"Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear 🎶 Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you 🧡"

In an Instagram post last month, Willis wished Thomas a happy 29th birthday while sharing photos, including one where he snuggled with their baby girl.

"Last year we were still discovering each other and now this year we get to celebrate with this beautiful girl we made," she began her caption.

"You are such a gift, I love the way you giggle and when you make me laugh especially when I’m sad and grumpy. I love your passion for music and soil and your desire to learn. I love your silliness and how you’re always trying to make Lou and me smile. I love the way you cook," she continued.

Rumer Willis Instagram

"I love that we get to be kids together and parents to this magical little girl. I love that you are my partner in crime in this wild adventure," Willis raved, later adding, "I am so grateful to have you in my life and our daughters life."

"You are such a great dad and our girl is gonna be so lucky to call you papa. I know this is just the beginning of the expansion of you and your dreams. What a privilege it is to walk beside you on this journey as your best friend and true love."



"We love you so much🧡," she concluded, signing off, "Your girls, Rue & Lou."



