Rumer Willis is offering a glimpse into her daughter Louetta's "whimsy" nursery.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, 35, gave readers a look inside her 3-month-old daughter's nursery.

"For me, it was really important to have everything not feel cluttered and have everything feel inviting and cozy," the new mom shares.

"But it was really important to me to try and have her nursery, and even my bedroom, kind of dialed in in a way that felt like, 'Okay, I'm not going to the hospital,' " Willis says, referring to her choice to have a home birth. "I'm going to be here, and this is the space that I'm bringing my daughter into the world, so I want everything to feel really safe and calm for me."

"Luckily, my mom and my sisters and my partner and everyone really rallied the couple of weeks leading up to when she was born to really help get our house ready."

Speaking about her design inspirations, Willis says that "I felt like my aesthetic was kind of Wes Anderson by way of Havana, with a little bit of whimsy. I didn't want it to be overly girly, because that's not really who I am."

"I'm not a frilly person, though my daughter might end up being that way at some point," she explains. "I just wanted to work with a lot of color because it's not something I normally do. A lot of the rest of my house is really beautiful, neutral tones, but I wanted her room to have just a sense of fun and wonder and almost like you're being transported into this different world."

"My partner was on tour while I was pregnant and found this beautiful little guitar that he named Baby, so we wanted that for her to bring in pieces of music."

The nursery itself features a collage wall, which Willis says she's a "huge fan" of. "There's drawings that my little sister Tallulah did on the nursery collage wall. There's a photo of us from my baby shower. I want to keep adding more to it, even."

"There's a painting of my sister Scout, and so there's all these different pieces of her lineage as a female in our family."

Opening up about her favorite piece in the nursery, the actress reveals that she loves the large chair in the corner she chose for her firstborn. "I love it because I love the idea of having a place that can really grow with her, where she can sit, even at six months old, maybe she could start sitting on the back because it's so structured," she says.

"And then she could sit with her friends on there too. I totally got all sentimental and thought about this idea of when she's a little bit older and is able to read books there. She's got all her stuffies in her bookshelf right next to it."

"It also reminds me a lot of my dad," Willis says of dad Bruce. "My dad was all about the big, big furniture and oversized things, and I've definitely taken a lot after my dad."

"I felt this immediate need, even from when I was very early pregnant, to just start organizing everything," she says of the process of creating the nursery. "I was like, 'Stuff's got to go. We got to start getting rid of stuff.'"

"It's, like, this need to create this container, this cocoon that you're bringing this new little human into," she explains.

But most of all, Willis appreciates that the nursery makes her happy. "Every time I walk into Lou's room, I'm delighted. I immediately start smiling anytime I'm going to put her clothes on for the day and I see her little closet."