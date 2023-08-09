As Rumer Willis awaited the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, she knew her living space needed to change with her family.



The actress and singer tells PEOPLE that one of her parenting choices made a design change in the primary bedroom even more essential.

“Because I co-sleep with my daughter, I was thinking, 'Wow, for the first month or even maybe a couple years of her life, she's going to be in the bedroom with me,’” the 34-year-old tells PEOPLE of Louetta Isley Thomas Willis — whom she calls Lou — born on April 18.

She asked herself, "How do I make this space an adult space that's cozy for me but also something that's functional for her? And something in the context of having her here with me?"

Rumer Willis' bedroom. Crate & Barrel

Willis — the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, also known for Dancing with the Stars and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — knew she wanted to provide an intimate sanctuary for her baby, but admits she was overwhelmed with executing her vision.

“I feel like sometimes the way that my brain works, I have so many ideas and I'm very specific with what I like. I tend to be very detail oriented and some would say maybe a bit of a perfectionist," she explains. "In the past, it's been challenging for me to translate."

So this time around, she asked the pros for some help.

Willis teamed up with Crate & Barrel to create a calming atmosphere in her home — including a primary bedroom refresh.

“When I was chatting with the design desk, I feel like they were able to completely understand where I was coming from and what I was trying to create, even if I didn’t always have the language for a specific idea or design aesthetic," she says.



Rumer Willis' bedroom. Crate & Barrel

Speaking with PEOPLE on a Zoom call last week, Willis swung her camera around to show glimpses of her room. The window overlooks a balcony with trees on the other side, the drawn curtain allowing bright sunlight to stream in. Framed photographs are mounted on the white wall behind the bed —one of Willis posing during her pregnancy, a pair of sonogram images, an artistic handprint, and another of Lou sleeping peacefully.

“I had a mood board that Crate & Barrel started putting together,” she says, noting “I was able to really see the picture, see the detail — the curtain rods, the bedside table lamps. I love having little bowls or vessels and different kinds of baskets and little bits and bobs. Even on her changing table, everything is organized in this beautiful little tray."

One feature in particular needed some major warming up, she says. Despite living in her Los Angeles home for about 13 years, “Sadly, I've never loved the floor that I picked out originally,” she says with a laugh. “It's quite cold and it's hard; it looks like concrete."

She wanted to cover up as much floor space as possible to make the room safe as well for when Lou starts crawling: “Thankfully we have zero falls yet,” she says with a laugh. “But we tried to layer the rugs in a way that would kind of take up the most space.” The blend includes textural seagrass and sheepskin styles.

Rumer Willis' bedroom. Crate & Barrel

An essential piece for mom had always been missing from the space, too.

“I really didn't have a bed frame for quite a long time because I could never find one that I liked that didn't feel either too girly or too masculine or too high,” she says, looking behind her shoulder at a gorgeous spread of velvet and light-colored wood.

The one she chose is the Caldwell Upholstered Storage Bed, part of Crate & Barrel's collaboration with celebrity designer Jake Arnold, who just decorated John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's home.

Rumer Willis' bedroom. Crate & Barrel

“There’s really beautiful, warm, neutral tones in here. And at the same time, it doesn't look sterile,” she says. “It was exactly what I was looking for.”



She adds, “I love coming in here. I spend most of the time with my daughter here because it's just lovely. There's so much light and it's just beautiful.”

