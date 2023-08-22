Rumer Willis Reveals Daughter's Name was Inspired by Text Typo: 'Divine Intervention' (Exclusive)

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas welcomed daughter Louetta in April

Published on August 22, 2023
To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Photo: Rumer Willis Instagram

Rumer Willis is revealing the inspiration behind her baby girl's name.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress, 35, tells PEOPLE that Louetta isn't the moniker she and partner Derek Richard Thomas, 28, originally had in mind.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo. Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta," shares Willis, who partnered with Crate & Barrel for a home makeover.

"I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy," the new mom says.

To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Rumer Willis Instagram

Once they got the name, Willis admits she spent some time worrying it wouldn't be a good fit.

"What was scary was, I love this name, but oh man, is it going to be her name? Is it the right name? What if she comes out and doesn't look like this?" she recalls considering.

"I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn't work. But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl."

Willis said she and Thomas also like the "versatility" of the name, explaining, "I wanted to find something that had a lot of versatility. If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants."

Exclusive - Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Appearing on a two-part Informed Pregnancy podcast, the new mom opened up about her home birth, with the help of a doula, Thomas, mom Demi Moore, and siblings Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis.

After moving into the bathtub with an urge to push, her doula felt the water still intact.

"She was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild. And so, I was like, 'Well, should we break it?'"

"'She goes, 'Well, you can.' I'm like, 'What?' I was like, 'Are you serious?'"

And then, she broke her own water. "I reached my finger up there, and I'm feeling and it was crazy. I could totally feel this little bag — it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."

"She just said, 'Okay. On the next contraction, just push against it with your finger,' and I popped it. I think there's a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face. Because it's a different sensation when the water bag is pushing against your cervix to when the baby's head is."

