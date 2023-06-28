Rumer Willis Celebrates 'Our Girl' Louetta's 2-Month Doctor Check-Up: 'Can't Believe She's Mine'

Rumer Willis also posted a sweet photo of boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas and their baby daughter

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 28, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Rumer Willis Baby
Rumer Glenn Willis/Instagram, Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty. Photo:

Rumer Glenn Willis/Instagram

Rumer Willis is celebrating every moment with her baby daughter.

On Wednesday, the new mom, 34, posted a few photos to her Instagram Story celebrating her daughter Louetta's 2-month check-up at the doctor. In the first photo, Willis' boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28, holds a coffee cup in one hand and a baby carrier in the other while standing in an elevator.

"Baby Daddy looking like a snack....🌮," Willis cheekily wrote across the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rumer Willis Baby;

Rumer Glenn Willis/Instagram

In the other photo, Louetta rests in her carrier on the floor. "Took our girl for her 2 month check up! I can't believe she's mine," Willis wrote.

On Father's Day this year, Willis shared a sweet photo of her daughter and her actor dad Bruce Willis, 68.

The photo, which happened to be the first of the grandfather and granddaughter, showed Bruce holding Louetta as he looks away from the camera.

"Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful," Rumer captioned her post.

"Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

In the post, she also celebrated her boyfriend, who is also a first-time parent. "@derekrichardthomas Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. 🌱," she continued her caption.

"Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear 🎶 Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you 🧡"

In April, Rumer told PEOPLE she couldn't help but wonder what her baby would be like — and specifically if they'll share the natural "goofiness" she inherited from parents Bruce and Demi Moore, 60.

"We're a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child," she told PEOPLE. "That's my favorite thing, laughing with my family."

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Meet Dolphins on Island Vacation
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter, 2, Enjoy Dolphin Meet-and-Greet During Island Family Vacation
Mitch Tribuisky baby football camp
Steelers Star Mitch Trubisky's Son 'Visited Daddy' at Football Training Camp — See the Cute Photos!
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Chris Martin's Son Is the Spitting Image of Him as He Poses with Mom Gwyneth Paltrow In New Photo
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Hip-Hop-Themed Celebration for Legendary's First Birthday (Exclusive)
karlie kloss pregnant, with son Levi
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Bares Her Bump and Smiles with 2-Year-Old Son Levi in Sweet New Photo
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on the Beach with Sunglass-Clad Infant Son Leo
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on Beach with Baby Boy in Adorable Photo
brittany mahomes golf classic
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Pose with Daughter Sterling at the Aloha Golf Classic — See the Photos!
Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Enjoy Tropical Vacation with Both Kids in Fun Photos: 'Island Life'
allison holker proud mom moment
Allison Holker Shares Sweet Photo of 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Modeling: 'Proud Mom Moment'
Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Rare Photo of All Their Daughters After Visit with Carly
Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 24 Men's Campaign. By Pharrell, starring Rihanna.
Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Bump in Pharrell's First Collection for Louis Vuitton's Menswear
Nick Cannon son Zen anniversary celebration
Nick Cannon Honors Late Baby Zen's Birthday with a Festival of Lights: 'We Love You Son'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure