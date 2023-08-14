Rumer Willis Poses Nude, Shares Gratitude for What Her Body 'Did and Continues to Do': 'I Grew a Person'

Rumer Willis is reflecting on the changes to her body since welcoming her baby girl.



Sharing a carefully nude posed photo on Instagram Monday, the new mom wrote, "This body of mine made a human from scratch ... and she looks and feels a little different now, but I am truly in awe every day when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face."

"She is the love of my life," Willis says of 3-month-old Louetta, whom she shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28. "This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."

Willis noted that she's unsure of how her body will continue to change but added, "whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou," she said of nursing. "They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love."



Willis claims this period, noting, "The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude."

Earlier this summer, the new mom shared a peek at her baby girl at her two-month appointment, resting in a carrier.

"Took our girl for her 2 month check up! I can't believe she's mine," Willis wrote.

In April, Willis told PEOPLE she couldn't help but wonder what her baby would be like — and specifically if they'll share the natural "goofiness" she inherited from parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, 60.

"We're a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child," she told PEOPLE. "That's my favorite thing, laughing with my family."

