Rumer Willis Reveals She Broke Her Own Water While Welcoming Baby Girl: 'I Reached My Finger Up There'

Rumer Willis' goal was to stay in tune with her body as she welcomed her baby girl.

Appearing on a two-part discussion Informed Pregnancy podcast, the new mom, 34, opened up about her home birth, with the help of a doula, partner Derek Richard Thomas, mom Demi Moore, and siblings Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis.

Explaining that she moved quickly through labor, the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress said she "dilated from 2 to 8 inches in about an hour," during which her water did not break.

After moving into the bathtub with an urge to push, her doula felt the water still intact.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rumer Willis and newborn daughter Louetta. Rumer Willis Instagram



"She was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild. And so, I was like, 'Well, should we break it?'"

"'She goes, 'Well, you can.' I'm like, 'What?' I was like, 'Are you serious?'"

And then, she broke her own water. "I reached my finger up there, and I'm feeling and it was crazy. I could totally feel this little bag — it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."

Rumer was instructed to push on the bag during her next contraction.

"She just said, 'Okay. On the next contraction, just push against it with your finger,' and I popped it. I think there's a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face. Because it's a different sensation when the water bag is pushing against your cervix to when the baby's head is."

From there, things moved quickly toward her meeting her baby girl — daughter Louetta Isley, now 7 weeks.

"It was like I pushed a little bit. Like, I pushed — well, I didn't push a little bit, I pushed harder than I've ever probably, but it was literally like I pushed, her head was out. I pushed again and her whole body was out," she recalled. "There was no pause. There was no pause in between. It wasn't one of those moments where it was, 'Oh, your head is out.'"

"My midwife and my partner caught her. It was the wildest thing. She had a cord wrapped around her neck, but it was also wrapped around her body in like almost like a prom sash," she continued. "We had four hands under there, under the birth stool. I'm going, 'Give me the baby. Give the baby.'"

"But then, as soon as they untangled her, she was in my arms," the new mom said, calling the experience " the most ecstatic, joyful moment of my entire life."

"I just started sobbing with joy. I have some of the most beautiful photographs of it of just me looking at her, and looking at my sisters, and looking at my mom and my mom holding me," she shared.

"My sister actually told me something later that I didn't even realize I said. I looked at Louetta at one point, and I said, 'I missed you so much.' I thought that was so sweet because it truly was like this moment of, 'Oh, yes! We're back together.'"

"It's like, 'Oh, yes. This person who I've known and I've been waiting for forever, here you are.'"

