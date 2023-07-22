Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Discounted Right Now During Ruggable’s Biggest Sale of the Year

A rug can significantly enhance any space, whether you want to add a bold pop of color to your deck or you’re looking for something neutral to complement your living room furniture. It can also bring a sense of cohesion to your indoor and outdoor areas and create an inviting oasis by adding texture and visual interest.

However, rugs can also be hard to clean and expensive. But then there’s Ruggable, a brand known for its eye-catching machine-washable rugs that make maintenance easy. The brand’s designs span area rugs, runners, bath mats, and doormats, and if yours have seen better days, then you're in luck. In celebration of its sixth birthday, Ruggable is currently having its biggest sale of the year.



Everything at Ruggable is 20 percent off; just enter the code BDAY23 at checkout to get in on the deals. The sale runs until July 25, so you have just three days left to shop. To make sifting through all of the available options easier, we rounded up some of the best rugs on sale right now.

Ruggable Rugs on Sale

Outdoor Tulum Desert Sage Rug, $183

Ruggable

Having this outdoor area rug at your feet means you're never that far away from a warm getaway. The Tulum Desert Sage Rug will nicely tie your patio or deck together, whether under an outdoor dining table or in the general seating area. It is made of polyester with a polyurethane barrier, so it’s water-resistant, and it is available in seven sizes, including two runner sizes. The tropical-themed area rug is also designed to resist mold, mildew, and fading, and for easy maintenance, you can hose it down outside or toss it into the washing machine.

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug, $207

Ruggable

The Barbie x Ruggable collection features washable rugs with playful accents. This Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug has a subdued look and subtle reference to the doll's iconic style, as it pays homage to her distinctive black and white one-piece swimsuit design. The rug comes in seven sizes, so you'll be sure to find one that fits perfectly no matter the size of the designated space.

Sarrah Coral Rug, $151

Ruggable

Whether you’re decorating a living room or upgrading a home office, this floral patterned rug is the perfect finishing touch. This floral medallion rug’s pattern has shades of coral, stone blue, teal, and brown, so it will add a great pop of color to a room. It is also offered in a round or runner version, and users say it’s durable enough for regular vacuuming.

Retro Mickey Doormat, $143

Ruggable

Bring the happiest place on Earth right to your front door with this Disney-themed doormat. Not only does the mat add a touch of personality and fun to your front porch, but it will also keep your home free from any dirt and debris trekked in by muddied shoes. It’s UV resistant and made of rubber, so it’s exceptionally durable and good for all kinds of weather.





Stormy Grey Plush Rug, $135

Ruggable

Soft and fluffy, this shag rug is made with extra-long, velvety fibers that keep your feet cozy. It’s also available in black and white, and don’t worry if anything white tends to scare you: It’s stain-resistant, and cleaning it is a breeze. All you have to do is detach the fuzzy pad from the rug pad, and your rug will look like new.



One shopper called the rug a “great purchase,” and added: “It’s very soft and luxurious. I love that I can easily throw it in the washer due to any messes that may occur.”

Ruggable knows it's impossible to keep everything pristine, so the brand designed its rugs to adapt to life's everyday messes. Ruggable's Birthday Sale is only happening for a few days longer, so take advantage of this big discount while it lasts, and keep scrolling for the rest of our top picks.



Outdoor Kalder Slate Blue Rug, $183

Ruggable

Coco Mata Doormat, $119

Ruggable

Outdoor Adde Black Rug, $103

Ruggable

Chrysanthemum Yellow Premium Rug, $151

Ruggable

Outdoor Plaza Desert Jade Rug, $183