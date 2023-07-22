Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Discounted Right Now During Ruggable’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Save on indoor/outdoor, shag rugs, runners, and more for a limited time

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ruggable's Birthday Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Ruggable

A rug can significantly enhance any space, whether you want to add a bold pop of color to your deck or you’re looking for something neutral to complement your living room furniture. It can also bring a sense of cohesion to your indoor and outdoor areas and create an inviting oasis by adding texture and visual interest. 

However, rugs can also be hard to clean and expensive. But then there’s Ruggable, a brand known for its eye-catching machine-washable rugs that make maintenance easy. The brand’s designs span area rugs, runners, bath mats, and doormats, and if yours have seen better days, then you're in luck. In celebration of its sixth birthday, Ruggable is currently having its biggest sale of the year.

Everything at Ruggable is 20 percent off; just enter the code BDAY23 at checkout to get in on the deals. The sale runs until July 25, so you have just three days left to shop. To make sifting through all of the available options easier, we rounded up some of the best rugs on sale right now.

Ruggable Rugs on Sale

Outdoor Tulum Desert Sage Rug, $183  

Ruggable Outdoor Tulum Desert Sage Rug

Ruggable

Having this outdoor area rug at your feet means you're never that far away from a warm getaway. The Tulum Desert Sage Rug will nicely tie your patio or deck together, whether under an outdoor dining table or in the general seating area. It is made of polyester with a polyurethane barrier, so it’s water-resistant, and it is available in seven sizes, including two runner sizes. The tropical-themed area rug is also designed to resist mold, mildew, and fading, and for easy maintenance, you can hose it down outside or toss it into the washing machine.

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug, $207

Ruggable Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug

Ruggable

The Barbie x Ruggable collection features washable rugs with playful accents. This Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug has a subdued look and subtle reference to the doll's iconic style, as it pays homage to her distinctive black and white one-piece swimsuit design. The rug comes in seven sizes, so you'll be sure to find one that fits perfectly no matter the size of the designated space. 

Sarrah Coral Rug, $151

Ruggable Sarrah Coral Rug

Ruggable

Whether you’re decorating a living room or upgrading a home office, this floral patterned rug is the perfect finishing touch. This floral medallion rug’s pattern has shades of coral, stone blue, teal, and brown, so it will add a great pop of color to a room. It is also offered in a round or runner version, and users say it’s durable enough for regular vacuuming.  

Retro Mickey Doormat, $143 

Ruggable Retro Mickey Doormat

Ruggable

Bring the happiest place on Earth right to your front door with this Disney-themed doormat. Not only does the mat add a touch of personality and fun to your front porch, but it will also keep your home free from any dirt and debris trekked in by muddied shoes. It’s UV resistant and made of rubber, so it’s exceptionally durable and good for all kinds of weather.

Stormy Grey Plush Rug, $135 

Ruggable Stormy Grey Plush Rug

Ruggable

Soft and fluffy, this shag rug is made with extra-long, velvety fibers that keep your feet cozy. It’s also available in black and white, and don’t worry if anything white tends to scare you: It’s stain-resistant, and cleaning it is a breeze. All you have to do is detach the fuzzy pad from the rug pad, and your rug will look like new.

One shopper called the rug a “great purchase,” and added: “It’s very soft and luxurious. I love that I can easily throw it in the washer due to any messes that may occur.” 

Ruggable knows it's impossible to keep everything pristine, so the brand designed its rugs to adapt to life's everyday messes. Ruggable's Birthday Sale is only happening for a few days longer, so take advantage of this big discount while it lasts, and keep scrolling for the rest of our top picks.

Outdoor Kalder Slate Blue Rug, $183

Ruggable Outdoor Kalder Slate Blue Rug

Ruggable

Coco Mata Doormat, $119

Ruggable Coco Mata Doormat

Ruggable

Outdoor Adde Black Rug, $103

Ruggable Outdoor Adde Black Rug

Ruggable

Chrysanthemum Yellow Premium Rug, $151

Ruggable Chrysanthemum Yellow Premium Rug

Ruggable

Outdoor Plaza Desert Jade Rug, $183

Ruggable Outdoor Plaza Desert Jade Rug

Ruggable

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Super Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez’s Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Breathable Alternative to Dresses for Summer — Similar Options Start at $26
Amazon Best Outlet Deals Tout
We Found the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend — Here’s What to Add to Cart
Okp Vacuum Tout
A $350 Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Call a ‘Little Miracle’ Is on Sale for Just $90 at Amazon
Related Articles
Tarte Sale Tout
Tarte Is Having a Sitewide Sale, Including the TikTok-Viral Concealer and Lip Gloss — but It Ends in 48 Hours
tarek el moussa fitness transformation
Tarek El Moussa Flexes Buff Biceps as He Shows Off His Fitness ‘Transformation’
Christina Hall Brings Daughter Taylorâs Design Vision to Life
WATCH: Christina Hall Has a Tough New Design Client — Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Taylor (Exclusive)
Fan Sale Tout
12 Cooling Fans from Amazon That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Summer — All Under $60
Promises Malibu - 20729 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
Celebrity Rehab Center Lists for $19.95 Million – See Inside!
Amazon Best Selling Storage Solutions Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Best-Selling Storage Solutions at Amazon Right Now
Bed Sheets Tout
340,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Bed Sheets a Five-Star Rating, and They’re on Sale for As Little as $13
Whall Cordless Vacuum Tout
This ‘Nimble’ and ‘Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum with a Bendable Wand Is on Super Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are Not Engaged Despite Reports
Amazon Storage and Organization finds Under 25
Save Space with These Storage and Organizing Finds Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — All Under $25
Amazon WISELIFE Storage Bags 100L 3-Pack Large Blanket Clothes Organization and Storage Containers
This Set of Storage Bags Is an ‘Organizer’s Dream,’ and It’s 52% Off at Amazon
Cooling Blanket Tout
Hot Sleepers Are 'Obsessed' with This Top-Rated Blanket That ‘Keeps You Cool All Night’ — and It's Just $22
Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets Tout
Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought These Bed Sheets That Are ‘Cool to the Touch' — and They’re on Sale
Robot Vacuum Tout
A $700 Robot Vacuum with Strong Suction Power Is Just $180 at Amazon Today
Ben Napier health journey
Erin Napier Shows Off Husband Ben’s Incredible Transformation: 'He Got Hardcore About His Health'
Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Tesla’s Top Secret ‘Project 42’ Is Reportedly an All-Glass House Being Made for Elon Musk