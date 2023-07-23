The Sleek Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Constantly Wear Are on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time

White sneakers are easily a summer staple — you can wear them out to lunch, while running errands, or while traveling on vacation. And for a limited time, the sleek sneakers celebrities and royals constantly wear are highly discounted at this flash sale.

At Rue La La, over 100 styles of Veja sneakers are on sale, including celeb-worn styles like Laura Dern’s Veja Campo Sneakers. Known for their sleek silhouettes that are emblazoned with the French footwear's signature "V" on the sides, Veja sneakers became wildly popular when Meghan Markle wore them on a royal boating outing in 2018. Other stars like Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and more have worn them, and now you can get a pair for as little as $120.

But you’ll definitely want to hurry, as the savings end on Monday, July 24 at 11 a.m. ET, and popular styles are already going fast. If you’re looking for a staple white sneaker to wear every day this summer, read on for our favorite Veja sneakers that are discounted.

Veja Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La 

Veja Campo Suede Sneaker, $150 (Save $25)

Rue La La Veja Campo Suede Sneaker

Rue La La

Suede sneakers are not reserved for winter — Dern’s go-to Veja Campo Sneakers are the perfect example of making summer suede work. The shoes come in a natural white suede that matches everything in your closet, and they have a rubber sole with traction for added stability, lace-up styling that makes getting dressed easy, and a smooth insole that feels so nice to slip into. Right now, you can get them for $25 less during Rue La La’s flash sale.

Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $160 (Save $35)

Rue La La Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

The Veja V-10 Sneaker has been a top choice for stars like Witherspoon and Lily Collins, and this leather version of the popular shoe is included in the sale. Featuring a contrasted design with white leather and soft pierre polyester, the shoe is an elevated take on your basic white sneakers. They come in an effortless lace-up style and have a smooth insole that cushions your feet, along with a supportive outsole with traction. You can snag them for 17 percent off right now.

Veja Marlin V Knit Sneaker, $170 (Save $40)

Rue La La Veja Marlin V Knit Sneaker

Rue La La

If you’re set on white sneakers and want something more functional, consider adding the Veja Marlin V Knit Sneakers to your summer closet. They’re designed to cushion your feet with a smooth insole and a durable rubber outsole that features traction to stabilize your feet as you move. The all-black knit sneakers are breathable and chic, and you can wear them while running errands, walking, or working out. So grab a pair while they’re going for just $170.

No matter the season, you can never have too many pairs of staple sneakers. And if you’ve had your eye on celebrity-favorite Veja sneakers for a while, Rue La La’s summer flash sale is the perfect time to stock up on a new pair. Keep scrolling for more stylish and functional sneakers that are discounted below.

Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $150 (Save $35)

Rue La La Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja V-10 Sneaker, $160 (Save $35)

Rue La La Veja V10 Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Minotaur Leather Sneaker, $170 (Save $35)

Rue La La Veja Minotaur Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $140 (Save $25)

Rue La La Veja Campo Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker, $160 (Save $35)

Rue La La Veja Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Watta II Sneaker, $120 (Save $25)

Rue La La Veja Atta II Sneaker

Rue La La

