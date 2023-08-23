Rudy Giuliani’s Mug Shot Released in Georgia Election Meddling Case

The former mayor of New York surrendered in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, undergoing a formal booking process on 13 felony charges at the Fulton County Jail

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Rudolph Giuliani mugshot
Rudy Giuliani's booking photo, taken Aug. 23, 2023. Photo:

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Rudy Giuliani's mug shot has been released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, confirming that the former New York City mayor had a booking photo taken after surrendering to face charges related to his and others' alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Giuliani is charged with 13 felony counts, including racketeering (violating the Georgia RICO Act) and false statements and writings.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday morning ahead of his surrender, the former mayor and attorney for Donald Trump said he was "feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney."

A 23-member grand jury disagreed. Giuliani — who is currently at risk of disbarment in New York and Washington, D.C. — was one of 19 people charged in a sprawling, 98-page indictment that detailed an alleged attempt to undermine the will of American voters.

Other defendants include attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell; Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows; Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still; attorneys John Eastman, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; GOP strategist Michael Roman; former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton; former Coffee County GOP chairwoman Cathy Latham; Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall; publicist Trevian Kutti; Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffguard Lee; and Harrison Floyd, who served as director of Black Voices for Trump.

The former president himself was charged with more than a dozen felonies, including filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.

Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, two of the 19 defendants charged in a 98-page indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Giuliani was one of Trump's most visible lawyers and spent months hosting press conferences and appearing on television and in courtrooms to contest the results of the election.

A subpoena issued to Giuliani earlier in the investigation noted that he appeared before the Georgia state Senate in December 2020 and made "statements, both to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings, claiming widespread voter fraud in Georgia … using the now-debunked State Farm Video in support of those statements."

That video — which was also cited by Trump — purports to show election workers bringing suitcases of false ballots for Biden into the State Farm Arena, and then running them through the machines multiple times. But state investigators who reviewed the tapes said there was nothing nefarious going on and that the election officials were undertaking "normal ballot processing."

One of those workers, Ruby Freeman, has since testified that the use of that video, which spread widely on social media, had a negative impact on her life, leading to death threats.

"I've lost my name, I've lost my reputation, I've lost my sense of security, all because a group of people, starting with 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani, deciding to scapegoat me and my daughter, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen," Freeman said.

Giuliani has since admitted that he made false statements about the women.

Related Articles
Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell
18 Trump Allies Indicted in Georgia Election Interference Probe, Including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference in Miami in July 2021.
Rudy Giuliani Surrenders at Georgia Jail on Election Meddling Charges
Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell mugshots
Donald Trump and His Allies Are Taking Their Georgia Mug Shots This Week: See the Booking Photos
Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows Asks Court to Dismiss Election Interference Charges, Arguing He Was Fulfilling Demands of His Job
Kanye West's Former Publicist Trevian Kutti Among Those Charged in Donald Trumpâs Georgia Indictment
Why Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Is Facing Felony Charges in Georgia's Election Interference Case Against Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Indicted for Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Bond Set at $200K by Georgia Judge — Here Are the Conditions
An agitated Donald Trump represents all that is wrong with the 2016 Republican Party Platform.
Donald Trump Wanted to Write a Speech Declaring Voter Fraud Days Before 2020 Election: Georgia Indictment
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump 'Livid' amid Georgia Charges, 'Surrounded by People Who Love and Adore Him' (Exclusive Source)
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, One of Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘Co-Conspirators,’ Points the Finger as DOJ Mulls Additional Charges
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Georgia Prosecutors Have Messages Linking Donald Trump’s Legal Team to a 2020 Election Breach: Report
Gov. Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, Sharply Rebukes Donald Trump: 'Election Was Not Stolen'
Donald Trump and Judge Scott McAfee | Superior Court of Fulton County
Trump's Georgia Case Assigned to GOP-Appointed Judge Up for Election in 2024: What to Know About Scott McAfee
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Describes Six Unnamed ‘Co-Conspirators’: Here’s What We Know About Them So Far