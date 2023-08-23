Rudy Giuliani’s Mug Shot Released in Georgia Election Meddling Case

Rudy Giuliani's mug shot has been released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, confirming that the former New York City mayor had a booking photo taken after surrendering to face charges related to his and others' alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Giuliani is charged with 13 felony counts, including racketeering (violating the Georgia RICO Act) and false statements and writings.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday morning ahead of his surrender, the former mayor and attorney for Donald Trump said he was "feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney."

A 23-member grand jury disagreed. Giuliani — who is currently at risk of disbarment in New York and Washington, D.C. — was one of 19 people charged in a sprawling, 98-page indictment that detailed an alleged attempt to undermine the will of American voters.



Other defendants include attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell; Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows; Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still; attorneys John Eastman, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; GOP strategist Michael Roman; former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton; former Coffee County GOP chairwoman Cathy Latham; Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall; publicist Trevian Kutti; Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffguard Lee; and Harrison Floyd, who served as director of Black Voices for Trump.

The former president himself was charged with more than a dozen felonies, including filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.

Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, two of the 19 defendants charged in a 98-page indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Giuliani was one of Trump's most visible lawyers and spent months hosting press conferences and appearing on television and in courtrooms to contest the results of the election.



A subpoena issued to Giuliani earlier in the investigation noted that he appeared before the Georgia state Senate in December 2020 and made "statements, both to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings, claiming widespread voter fraud in Georgia … using the now-debunked State Farm Video in support of those statements."

That video — which was also cited by Trump — purports to show election workers bringing suitcases of false ballots for Biden into the State Farm Arena, and then running them through the machines multiple times. But state investigators who reviewed the tapes said there was nothing nefarious going on and that the election officials were undertaking "normal ballot processing."

One of those workers, Ruby Freeman, has since testified that the use of that video, which spread widely on social media, had a negative impact on her life, leading to death threats.

"I've lost my name, I've lost my reputation, I've lost my sense of security, all because a group of people, starting with 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani, deciding to scapegoat me and my daughter, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen," Freeman said.

Giuliani has since admitted that he made false statements about the women.