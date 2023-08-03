Rudy Giuliani's Shocking Sexist and Antisemitic Remarks Publicized in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A former staffer for Rudy Giuliani introduced a series of bombshell audio transcripts of the former mayor this week, with the new court filings detailing how the attorney and Trump ally made a number of sexist, as well as antisemitic and homophobic remarks.

In May, Noelle Dunphy filed a 70-page complaint in New York accusing Giuliani, 79, of forcing her to have oral sex and intercourse. Dunphy is seeking $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

This week, Dunphy filed a number of transcripts allegedly originating from taped conversations with Giuliani, revealing remarks which he denied making before the transcripts were publicized.

Among the shocking conversations is one in which Giuliani tells Dunphy, "I'm going to make it a little painful" — a line allegedly referencing sex. In another, he calls her "my b----," saying, "You're my w----. You're my f---ing s---."

In another conversation that's already spread widely on social media, Giuliani allegedly calls Dunphy "big tits," saying, "Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me." In one transcript, Giuliani refers to Dunphy as his "little girl," and muses about telling a hotel doorman she is his daughter.

Elsewhere, he tells her: "I want to own you...legally, with a document."

Noelle Dunphy attends Mommy's Heart Fall SoirÃ©e at Private Residence on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Noelle Dunphy attends an event in New York City on Oct. 21, 2022. Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

There are also bizarre references to a number of celebrities, with Giuliani in one conversation discussing which celebrities are, and are not, Republicans.

After Dunphy says that actor Matt Damon is "very liberal," Giuliani calls him an anti-gay slur, saying, "No, Matt Damon is a— Matt Damon is a f--. Matt Damon is also 5'2", eyes are blue. Coochie Coochie Coochie coo."

He also makes references to President Joe Biden and businessman Michael Bloomberg, who succeeded him as New York City mayor.

In one of a number of anti-semitic conversations, Giuliani makes reference to "natural selection," and the penis size of Jewish men. In another, he talks about Passover, the Jewish holiday that celebrates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.

"Jews. They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time. Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover," Giuliani allegedly says in an audio transcript. "It was like 3,000 years ago. Okay, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened."

According to Dunphy, when she was hired as Giuliani's director of business development, he agreed to pay her a $1 million annual salary and represent her pro bono in an ongoing dispute with an abusive ex-partner. She said he stipulated that her position be kept "secret" and that her salary would be deferred, because of his "crazy" ex-wife watching his cash flow.

Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, is also thought to be one of the co-conspirators listed in the former president's most recent indictment, and spent months after the 2020 election hosting press conferences and appearing on television and in courtrooms to try and contest the results of the election.

Giuliani was interviewed in the Justice Department's probe ahead of the indictment, but has not been charged himself.

Separately, Giuliani has been a subject of a Georgia special grand jury probe into attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results for Trump. He is also defending himself against disbarment proceedings in Washington, D.C. and New York, both in direct response to his false election claims.

Dunphy's lawsuit also alleges Giuliani was selling presidential pardons for $2 million.

