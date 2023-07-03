A Texas Teen Vanished 8 Years Ago While Walking His Dogs. He Was Just Found Alive

After being missing for more than eight years, Rudolph "Rudy" Farias — now 25 years old — has been found alive.

Farias went missing as a teenager from Houston, Texas, on March 6, 2015, but was found on Saturday, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

"After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe," the center said in a Tweet. "Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital."

Farias was transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive outside of a church with cuts and bruises across his body, Farias' mom told ABC13. She also believes he has been abused.

In March 2015, Farias was walking his dogs when he vanished, according to the outlet. He was reported missing after the dogs were found, but he was not.

At the time he went missing, he was suffering from depression after losing his brother in a motorcycle accident, NBC News reports.

In 2015, Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, told NBC News, "His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should."

It is unclear if Farias left voluntarily or what led to his disappearance.