Rudy Farias, Previously Believed to Be Missing for 8 Years, Speaks Out: 'At Peace Now'

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias is sharing his story.

The 25-year-old Texas resident widely believed to have been missing for eight years until July 3, when the Texas Center for the Missing publicly announced that Farias had been found alive.

His mother Janie Santana has long claimed hat her son had vanished while walking his dogs through his neighborhood in Houston on March 6, 2015. While speaking to ABC 13, she claimed she found him outside of a church with cuts and bruises earlier this month. Following an initial investigation, the Houston Police Department revealed during a press conference on Thursday that Farias was never missing during the eight-year period.

While the police investigation remains ongoing, Farias spoke out for the first time in an interview with FOX-26 Houston, where he recalled his experience, stating that he felt "stuck at home."



"If somebody would come over, my mom would just tell me, 'Stay in your room. Keep the door locked. Don't let them in. Don't make any sounds. Don't do anything,' " he said. Farias expressed that he was brainwashed into not leaving after his mother told him he would be arrested if he left, labeling it "Stockholm syndrome."

"She was bombarding me with negative thoughts," he said. "Every time I'd come around her, it's like little triggers pop up. I'd been trying to get away from my mom, and I'll hear a little notice, and it would be like a little reminder in my head, 'Don't do that. Don't say this.'"

Farias added that he was "learning how to communicate online" and felt like his mother was the only person he had after the death of his half-brother in 2011. He shared that his mother would often push his personal boundaries, but said that he was not sexually assaulted. Police have also said there was no sexual assault, and no charges have been brought

"She didn't force herself on me or anything like that," he said, per FOX-26. "It wouldn't be anything where I would have to go get a rape kit or go file a police report. It would never be anything like that. Just stuff that really made me uncomfortable and I didn't have any references or other people to bounce off of to understand if it's a healthy thing that she does or not."

When asked whether he and his mother shared a normal relationship, he added, "Not after all of that. Not after everything she did and to be honest, I don't want one with her." Farias added his mother has been attempting to make contact with him and made a public plea for her to leave him alone.



Stating that he feels "a lot of relief" since his story was made public, he shared, "It feels like I'm just at peace now."

Santana has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

