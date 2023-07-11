Rudy Farias’ Mom, Who Police Allege Falsely Reported Son Missing for Years, Banned from GoFundMe

GoFundMe has permanently banned Janie Santana, the mother of Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, from their platform after her post on the site about her son's purported disappearance raised thousands of dollars.

According to Newsweek, Houston Public Media, and KPRC-TV, Santana has been permanently banned from GoFundMe after collecting more than $2,000 in donations on the fundraising platform after claiming her then 17-year-old son never returned home from a walk with his dogs on March 6, 2015.

"GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing,” a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“The fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the beneficiary has been banned from using GoFundMe for any future fundraisers.”

Farias was deemed missing for eight years, until July 3, when the Texas Center for the Missing publicly announced that Farias had been found alive the weekend prior. Though Santana said he was found unresponsive outside a Houston church with cuts and bruises across his body, she expressed relief that the 25-year-old had finally been located after all these years.

“My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us,” reads a previous family statement shared with ABC 13. “We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

Shortly after the news surfaced, neighbors claimed they had frequently seen Farias in the community and found it odd that he had been reported missing.

Just days later, Houston police said Farias was actually never missing and had been living at home with his mother during the whole eight-year period that the public assumed he was gone. An HPD Lieutenant claimed during a press conference that Farias, then 17, returned home the following day after apparently vanishing.

Houston police allege Santana “continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that he was still missing.”

A lieutenant also said that it was determined that Farias had previous contact with HPD, but he and his mother had allegedly given authorities fictitious names and birth dates.

Farias is now safe and back with his mother "by choice," authorities said at the press conference, adding that there was no report of sexual abuse.



Meanwhile, Farias' aunt previously told NBC News that he doesn't want contact with his mother and is staying with a friend for the time being.



No charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

