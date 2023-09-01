Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Spoke Cryptically About 'Dirty Little Secret' Days Before Arrest: Report

Ruby Franke and her podcasting partner were both charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse

Sean Neumann
Updated on September 1, 2023
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
A family vlogger who achieved prominence on YouTube before she was arrested this week on accusations of child abuse recently spoke hypothetically on YouTube about having a “dirty little secret” that a person is “getting away with” in a recent video, Insider first reported Friday morning.

"It might be five years, ten years, I might even take it to the grave with me. My dirty little secret. So it appears I don't have any outcomes and I get away with it,” the vlogger, Ruby Franke, said during the latest episode of her ConneXions podcast on Monday alongside her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt. Franke was speaking hypothetically, putting herself in the position of a person who is harboring a secret.

Two days later, Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested at Hildebrandt’s home in Ivens, Utah, on two charges each of aggravated child abuse.

Franke and Hildebrandt posted a 27-minute podcast episode Wednesday that largely discussed the topics of what it means to be a victim and the idea of dishonesty.

"Victim is a place where I live, a place where I have pity for myself because I don't want to be responsible for me," Franke said in the video, adding, "I want to control everything around me so I can be comfortable but I refuse to take responsibility for me."

Franke later said: "I could be dishonest, and I think I'm getting away with it because nobody knows.”

Suspicion surrounding Franke's allegedly abusive parenting has long been discussed among their followers and armchair investigators online. Franke and her husband Kevin had as many as 2.5 million subscribers on their 8Passengers channel, which followed the life of the couple and their six children.

Shari, the family’s oldest daughter, had cut off her mother a year ago, according to an Insider report, and has long been outspoken about her mother’s alleged abuse.

“Finally," Shari wrote on an Instagram story Thursday, alongside a photo of police standing outside Hildebrandt’s home.

Police responded to the home after a neighbor called to report a seemingly malnourished child who came to their house asking for food and water. The Santa Clara Public Safety Department said in a news release that officers allegedly found wounds and markings on the child’s body, and soon discovered another child in “a similar physical condition of malnourishment” inside Hildebrandt’s home.

The two children were taken to a local hospital, and Shari later wrote on Instagram the kids are doing OK.

“Today has been a big day," the Franke’s oldest daughter wrote on Instagram. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Police records reviewed by PEOPLE show the two women have both been charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, which carries a potential 15-year prison sentence.

It's not immediately clear if either suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

