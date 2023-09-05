Sisters of Influencer Mom Ruby Franke Say Her Arrest on Abuse Charges 'Needed to Happen'

Disgraced social media influencer Ruby Franke’s two sisters have spoken out about her arrest on child abuse charges, saying it “needed to happen” and that her “kids are now safe.”

Ellie Mecham and Julie Griffiths Deru, Franke’s siblings, released a statement on social media over the weekend opening up about their sister’s arrest. Ruby and her podcasting partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested in Ivins, Utah, last week and both charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.



“For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children,” the sisters’ joint statement, released on their Instagram pages, read. “Behind the public scene we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe.”



The statement continued: “We wouldn't feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it further. Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority.”

Moms_of_truth/Instagram

Ruby’s eldest daughter Shari, who is reportedly estranged from her mother, also spoke out in support of her mother’s arrest last week.

“Finally,” Shari wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of police outside Hildebrandt’s home.

Police arrested both Ruby and Hildebrandt last Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report an allegedly “malnourished” child came to their door looking for help.

“The juvenile was asking for food and water,” police said in a statement, describing the wounds and markings found on the child’s body. “The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital.”

Ellie Mecham and Julie Deru. Ellie Mecham/Instagram

Officers allegedly soon found another child in “a similar physical condition of malnourishment” inside the home, transporting the second child to the local hospital as well.

“Today has been a big day," Shari wrote in a follow-up Instagram story last week. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Shari then asked her followers to begin gathering potentially problematic clips from her mother’s YouTube pages, including 8Passengers, which documented the family’s daily life, as well as her Connexions parenting podcast that Franke co-hosted with Hildebrandt.

Ellie Mecham Julie Deru statement on Ruby Franke. Ellie Mecham/Instagram

Insider reported that followers on both channels were suspicious about Franke’s potential child abuse for years because of a number of videos the mother posted online, some threatening to punish her children by taking away food or their beds.



Two days after Ruby’s arrest, the Google doc her daughter shared with followers was flooded with nearly 100 links to different comments Ruby has made in videos over the years that highlight the type of parenting she advocated for, including some that espoused transphobic and ableist comments, and others that discussed withholding food from her kids.

“Connexions and ‘moms of truth’ needs to go,” Shari wrote in another Instagram story last Friday. “Please report their Instagram accounts, and encourage EVERYBODY to unfollow them. They do not deserve such a large audience.”

Jail records show that both Franke and Hildebrandt are still in custody. Randy Kester, an attorney for Ruby Franke’s husband, Kevin Franke, told Page Six on Aug. 31 that the priority for his client “is simply to keep his children together under his fatherly care.” PEOPLE reached out to Kester for additional comment but did not hear back.

It is unclear if Franke or Hildebrandt have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.