Ruby Franke Was Moved into Medical Block in Jail, Jodi Hildebrandt Has 'Life-Threatening' Health Issue

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, the parenting podcasters charged last week with felony child abuse, have both experienced medical issues in recent days while being held at a county jail in Utah.



Washington County jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show Franke, 41, was moved to a medical observation block on Friday before returning to a usual holding block after the weekend.

Hildebrandt, 54, is currently being held in observation. Her attorney told a judge this past weekend that she “has experienced a life-threatening medical issue resulting in her hospitalization for several days,” according to local news outlet KUTV.

The details of Hildebrandt’s issue are unclear. Attorneys for both women did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested late last month and each face six felony child abuse charges. The two women amassed large social media followings for their parenting and life advice content.

Ruby Franke. Moms_of_truth/Instagram

Franke’s 8Passengers channel on YouTube documented her family’s home life and gained about 2.5 million followers before she stopped vlogging last summer amid a wave of backlash about her parenting methods.

Franke then announced she was joining Hildebrandt’s ConneXions podcast, where the two women responded to questions about parenting advice and made divisive comments about gender identity, race, and other social and political issues.

Late last month, police arrested the women at Hildebrandt’s home in Ivins, Utah.

Officers from the Santa Clara Public Safety Department responded to the home after a neighbor called 911 to report that Franke’s allegedly “emaciated” 12-year-old boy knocked at his door asking for help, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. The boy, who police said had visible wounds and marks from tape around his wrists and ankles, asked the man for food and water. The neighbor was in tears describing the boy’s condition, his 911 call shows.

Police then found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter allegedly in “a similar physical condition of malnourishment” inside Hildebrandt’s home. The children were taken to the hospital. Child protective services then took them, plus two older siblings in their teens, into custody after police arrived at Franke’s home in Springville, Utah.

Jodi Hildebrandt. Moms of Truth/ Instagram

Family members, neighbors, and critics online spoke out following the arrests.

“Finally,” Franke’s oldest daughter Shari, 20, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of police outside the family’s home.

“Today has been a big day," Shari wrote on Instagram. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Franke’s sisters Ellie Mecham and Julie Griffiths Deru also spoke out on social media, sharing in a joint statement: “Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority.”

Franke’s adult children appeared to be in the observing section for their mother’s virtual hearing on Friday, where a judge set a new Sept. 21 court date for her and Hildebrandt. The women have yet to enter pleas for their six felony child abuse charges.

