Lawyer for Ruby Franke's Husband Says He Had No Role in Alleged Abuse: 'Very Gentle Person'

"He just wants to do what’s best for his kids and get them back," Kevin Franke's attorney said

Published on September 7, 2023 01:18PM EDT
Kevin and Ruby Franke of the YouTube channel 8 Passengers
Kevin Franke and Ruby Franke. Photo:

8 Passengers / YouTube

Arrested social media influencer Ruby Franke and her husband Kevin Franke have been living separately for the last 13 months, as her husband’s attorney says his client “just wants to do what’s best” for their kids after their mother’s arrest on six felony child abuse charges.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, Kevin’s attorney Randy Kester described the father as “a good person” and said he’s been “distraught” over his wife’s arrest last week.

“He’s a very gentle guy, and no one’s ever made any allegations that he’s ever physically abused those kids or anyone else,” Kester said, adding, “He just wants to do what’s best for his kids and get them back, get them under his tutelage and his fathership and protect them.”

Ruby, 41, and her podcasting partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested at Hildebrandt’s home in Ivins, Utah last week, after Ruby’s 12-year-old son allegedly escaped through the window of the house and ran to a neighbor’s home pleading for food and water, authorities have said.

Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Ruby Franke.

Ruby Franke/Instagram

Officers alleged the boy “appeared to be emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities,” according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department’s statement.

Police then searched Hildebrandt’s home and soon found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter allegedly “in a similar physical condition of malnourishment.” Both children were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and family members have said in recent days the kids are doing OK.

“The kids are now safe,” Franke’s sisters Ellie Mecham and Julie Griffiths Deru said in a joint social media statement on Tuesday.

Ruby Franke, 8 Passengers, YouTuber Arrested
Ruby Franke.

Moms of Truth/ Instagram

In the days since Ruby’s arrest, her family members and neighbors have spoken out about efforts to contact child protection services over concerns of abuse. 

Ruby and her husband Kevin gained about 2.5 million followers on their YouTube page 8Passengers before the family’s vlog fell under scrutiny for the Franke’s harsh parenting. An online petition with nearly 18,000 signatures from viewers was also started in 2020 with the hopes of alerting CPS about the Franke family.

After Ruby’s arrest Wednesday, her estranged, oldest daughter Shari celebrated authorities arriving at the family’s home.

“Finally,” Shari wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of police at the house.

“Today has been a big day," Shari wrote on Instagram. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Utah court records show Ruby is due in court Friday. She has not yet entered pleas to the charges she faces, and an attorney for her did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment this week.

Hildebrandt has not entered pleas to the charges she faces. PEOPLE has not been able to contact an attorney for her. She is also due in court Friday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

