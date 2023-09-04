All About Ruby Franke: Everything to Know About the Influencer Mom Accused of Child Abuse

Before her arrest on child abuse charges in late August, Ruby Franke was a vlogger who once had a hugely popular YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, which documented her family’s daily life. However, 8 Passengers and Franke came under scrutiny over the years due to her strict parenting philosophy she used with her six children who she shares with her husband. The scrutiny led some viewers to speculate if she was abusing her children — allegations she addressed and denied to Insider in 2020.

After the YouTube channel ended, Franke cohosted the Connexions podcast with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt. But that venture also reportedly generated concern as Franke and Hildebrandt allegedly espoused homophobic, transphobic, racist and ableist rhetoric, according to Insider.

Last week on Aug. 30, according to Utah’s Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department, police were notified that a juvenile — described as appearing “emaciated” with “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities” — went to a neighbor's house asking for food and water. The child, along with another one in "similar physical condition" were transported to a local hospital.

After the discovery, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department announced the arrest of Franke and Hildebrandt in a press release; police records previously reviewed by PEOPLE showed that the two women were charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Here's everything to know about the mother of six and the accusations against her and her business partner.

Franke's Children Were Reportedly Found at Hildebrandt's Home

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the home the children were found at belonged to Hildebrandt. According to the outlet, Franke's 12-year-old son is the one who allegedly climbed out of a window at Hildebrandt's home and went to a neighbor for help. After being notified of the situation, authorities went to Hildebrandt’s home where they found Franke’s other child, aged 10, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested in connection with the incident, authorities said. The two were denied bail, per the Salt Lake Tribune, and as of Sept. 4, Franke and Hildebrandt remain in custody, according to online jail records.

Randy Kester, an attorney for Ruby Franke’s husband, Kevin Franke, told Page Six on Aug. 31 that the priority for his client “is simply to keep his children together under his fatherly care.” PEOPLE reached out to Kester for additional comment.

Franke's Daughter Has Spoken Out About Her Mother's Arrest

Shari Franke, Ruby Franke’s oldest and estranged daughter, welcomed the news of the arrest. “Today has been a big day," Shari wrote on Instagram. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up." Shari also said on Instagram that the two siblings who were taken to the hospital are doing well.

Ellie Mechem, Julie Griffiths Deru and Bonnie Hoellein, posted an Instagram claiming to be Ruby Franke's sisters and issuing a statement on Aug. 31, explaining that they kept quiet about Franke for the sake of her children. “Behind the public scene, we have done everything we could to try to make sure the kids were safe,” the statement reads.

“Ruby was arrested, which needed to happen," the statement said. "Jodi was arrested, which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority."

Shari also called on her Instagram followers to report any suspicious comments Franke made on a publicly shared Google Doc. As of Sept. 1, the document had nearly 100 links to different remarks Franke allegedly has made in video clips over the years that included transphobic and ableist comments, and others that discussed withholding food from her kids.

Franke's YouTube Channel Once Had 2.5 Million Subscribers

Per Fox 13, Franke and her husband Kevin Franke are a Mormon couple and parents of six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve. In 2015 the couple started the 8 Passengers channel on YouTube that documented the family’s daily life. According to NPR, the most-viewed clips from the channel showed the children’s experiences growing up, such as them trying on clothes and being disciplined.

At the height of its popularity, 8 Passengers had 2.5 million subscribers until it was shut down this year, Insider reported.

Some Viewers Raised the Alarms About Alleged Abuse Before Arrest

Despite 8 Passengers' popularity during its run, Franke’s parenting style drew scrutiny and allegations of abuse from viewers.

Following a viewer’s Change.org petition to have the Frankes investigated, Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services visited the Frankes’ home and interviewed the children for two hours. According to a DCFS letter reviewed by Insider, the case was dropped due to lack of evidence for the allegations.

In an interview with the same outlet in 2020, Franke explained: "What people aren't understanding is that we give our children choice in everything. We are teaching our children to be self-governing, so it was always very open with our son that he gets to choose how long he's separate from his brother, dependent upon his behavior."

One incident that concerned viewers occurred when the Frankes’ then 6-year-old daughter Eve went to school one day without her lunch, per Insider. In a vlog, Ruby recalled a text message she received from Eve’s teacher, asking whether Ruby could drive over to the school and drop off lunch for her child. Ruby responded: “Eve is responsible for making her own lunches in the morning, so the natural outcome is she is just going to be hungry. And hopefully nobody gives her food and nobody steps in and gives her lunch."

Hildebrandt and Franke Are Business Partners

Following 8 Passengers, Franke launched the Connexions podcast with Jodi Hildebrandt, a therapist and founder of a self-improvement and empowerment company of the same name. According to the company’s mission statement on its website: We invite and encourage healing and facilitate personal growth through impeccable honesty, rigorous personal responsibility and humility.”

Per USA Today, viewers described both Franke and Hildebrandt’s philosophy on parenting as extremely strict.

In an April 2023 interview with the Into the Light podcast recorded before her mother’s arrest, Shari Franke explained that her family’s involvement in the Connexions company was a reason for her estranged relationship, per Insider. She said that they joined Connexions so they could be “growth-oriented.” However, over time, according to her, Connexions’ teachings became more extreme and made her wonder if they were in accordance with her Christian beliefs.

Neighbors Reportedly Tried to Seek Help for the Children Before the Arrest

In the aftermath of Franke and Hildebrandt’s arrests, two unidentified neighbors of Ruby Franke in Springville, Utah, spoke to NBC News, revealing that some people in the neighborhood earlier contacted the Utah Division of Child and Family Services over concern about the welfare of Franke’s children.

Franke’s neighbors also alleged that she began spending more time away from her home after she got involved with Connexions. An anonymous source told NBC News that Franke kicked her husband Kevin out of their home last year.

“Everyone is just breathing a collective sigh of relief, because we thought they were going to come out of that house with body bags,” a neighbor told NBC News upon the police’s visit to the Franke’s.

PEOPLE has reached out to lawyers represnting Kevin Franke, but did not immediately hear back. It is unclear if Franke or Hildebrandt have retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

