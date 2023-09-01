Daughter of Vlogger Ruby Franke Reacts After Mom's Arrest — 'Finally' — and Wants to Document Alleged Abuse

Shari Franke, the oldest daughter of the embattled YouTuber Ruby Franke, has moved quickly to gather clips documenting her estranged mother’s history of alleged abuse this week, less than a day after the vlogger was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.



Ruby was taken into custody this week alongside her current podcasting partner Jodi Hildebrandt, who was also charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.



Police responded to Hildebrandt’s home in Ivens, Utah, after a neighbor called to make a report about a child who came to their house asking for food and water.

Officers described the child as “malnourished” in a press release Thursday and said first responders allegedly found wounds and markings on the child’s body, and soon discovered another child in “a similar physical condition of malnourishment” inside Hildebrandt’s home.

The two children were taken to a local hospital. Shari later wrote on Instagram the kids are doing OK as she turned to her followers for help.

“Today has been a big day," the Franke’s oldest daughter wrote on Instagram. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Shari, who also shared on Instagram a photo of officers outside the home with the caption “finally,” asked her followers to begin adding to a public Google doc clips of suspicious and questionable comments her mother has allegedly made.

As of Friday afternoon, the Google doc was flooded with nearly 100 links to different comments Ruby has made in videos over the years that highlight the type of parenting she advocated for, including some that espoused transphobic and ableist comments, and others that discussed withholding food from her kids.

Ruby Franke. Moms of Truth/ Instagram

For years, social media users have expressed concern and suspicion about Ruby’s allegedly abusive parenting, according to Insider, which has long reported on allegations swirling around the vlogger.

Ruby and her husband, Kevin Franke, had amassed as many as 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube through their channel 8Passengers, which documented their family’s daily life, including their six children.

That page was eventually deleted from YouTube, according to Insider, amid a wave of controversy over the couple’s parenting style. Ruby then went on to launch the Connexions podcast with Hildebrandt, her business partner who was also arrested this week.

“Connexions and ‘moms of truth’ needs to go,” Shari wrote in another story Friday morning. “Please report their Instagram accounts, and encourage EVERYBODY to unfollow them. They do not deserve such a large audience.”

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.