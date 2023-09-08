Ruby Franke Appears in Court Virtually from Jail, Gets Held Without Bail After Child Abuse Charges

Ruby Franke, the family vlogger who was arrested last week, appeared in court for the first time Friday as she faces six felony child abuse charges.

Franke, 41, has remained in police custody since her arrest last week alongside her podcasting partner Jodi Hildebrandt.

Franke appeared virtually from Washington County, Utah, jail in front 5th District Court Judge Eric Gentry. He ruled that Franke will remain on no bail hold until her next hearing, currently scheduled for Sept. 21.

Gentry also transferred Franke's case to the docket of District Judge John Walton, who was also assigned Hildebrandt's case. Franke's case and Hildebrandt's had initially been assigned to different judges.

The initial hearing came one day after Franke appeared virtually in a juvenile Utah courtroom for a shelter hearing for four of Franke’s six underage children who were taken into child protective services last week following her arrest. (Franke also has two adult children with husband Kevin Franke.)



The couple amassed 2.5 million followers with their YouTube channel 8Passengers, where the Springville, Utah, husband and wife have vlogged about their family’s daily life since 2015. The Franke family stopped uploading videos to the channel in 2022 after receiving backlash online for their parenting methods, which many people believed were problematic. A 2020 petition gathered about 18,000 signatures asking for the family to be investigated by child protective services.



Franke then announced she was joining Hildebrandt’s podcast ConneXions, where the two women shared divisive parenting advice online – sometimes making potentially offensive statements about social and political issues, as well.

The two women were arrested after one of Hildebrandt’s neighbors in Ivins, Utah, called 911 to report that Franke’s 12-year-old son allegedly escaped from Hildebrandt’s home and ran to a neighbor to ask for food and water. The neighbor’s tearful 911 call described the child as “emaciated” with clear wounds on his body.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said in a statement last week that officers who responded to the call soon found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter in “a similar physical condition of malnourishment” inside Hildebrandt’s home. Both children were taken to the hospital and are “now safe,” according to Franke’s family.



Jodi Hildebrandt, Ruby Franke. Moms of Truth/ Instagram

Franke’s sisters and her oldest daughter Shari, 20, have expressed relief about the social media mom’s arrest in recent days.



“Finally,” Shari wrote on Instagram alongside photos of police outside the family’s home.

“Me and my family are so glad justice is being served,” Shari added in another social media post. “We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Franke’s attorney Lamar Winward denied comment on the case when reached by PEOPLE, and an attorney for Hildebrandt did not respond.

Neither suspect has entered pleas to the charges they face.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.