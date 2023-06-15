Rubik's Cube World Record Set in 'Mind-Blowing' 3.13 Seconds by 21-Year-Old California Man

The speedcubing star, who solved the 3x3x3 cube in the record-making time, also holds world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube and 7x7x7 cube

Published on June 15, 2023
Max Park
A Rubik's Cube world record has been set by a California man.

On Sunday, 21-year-old Max Park made history while attending the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event, where he solved a Rubik’s Cube in just 3.13 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The feat shaved .34 seconds off the previous World Record of 3.47 seconds set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018, which marked the fastest time it ever previously took to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube.

With this new time, Park adds one more record to his arsenal of wins. He also currently holds world records for solving the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube and 7x7x7 cube. 

American Max Park continued his meteoric rise in the competitive Rubik's Cube arena

Pavel Sukhorukov/Red Bull Content Pool via AP Images 

Prior to Sunday’s show of dexterity, Park’s previous puzzle-solving time was 3.63 seconds, which kept him firmly behind Du’s 3.47 record.

After the incredible feat, Rubik’s shared a video of the record-breaking moment on Instagram

“Watch as @maxfast23 breaks a brand new World Record for the 3x3x3 single solve at just 3.13 second!” the brand said. “Mind blowing. Join us as we congratulate and celebrate Max and his huge achievement.” 

Park, who has autism, has been solving rotating puzzle cubes since he was a kid. His parents, Schawn and Miki, told Guinness World Records that cubing has been “a good therapy” for him.

“There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes,” his parents said.

Park is a big name in the cubing world. He and fellow speedcubing legend Feliks Zemdegs are featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary, The Speed Cubers.

Earlier this year, Chrissy Tiegen tweeted her support for the film. 

“Watch the speed cubers on @netflix,” she wrote at the time. “Aside from these incredible kids who solve rubik cubes in 6 seconds (with one hand) it is so sweet, had my eyes watery the whole time. great parents always get me emo.”

