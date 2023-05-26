This Power Scrubber That Cleans Grout, Tiles, and Baseboards ‘Does All the Work’ for Just $20

If you’ve been using an old toothbrush to painstakingly scrub the grout in your home, now’s a good time to replace it with a cleaning gadget that’ll do most of the work for you.

The Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Electric Power Scrubber currently has a spot on Amazon’s list of best-selling grout cleaners, meaning droves of shoppers are snapping it up to cut down on cleaning time. And if you add it to your cart right now, you can get it on sale for just $20.

The device features an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second, so there’s no need for rigorous work on your end. It has two cleaning modes — one that pulses and another that continuously scrubs — to tackle specific messes. Its rubber handle is comfortable to hold throughout lengthier cleaning sessions. And it’s water-resistant, so it’s safe to rinse off and use on wet surfaces.

The gadget comes with four AA batteries and two attachments: a multipurpose brush with a flat shape that’s great for cleaning tiles, stovetops, and counters, as well as a grout cleaner with a smaller pointed head that can be used for detail work.

More than 5,300 customers have given it a perfect rating. One reviewer shared that they used the scrubber on their kitchen tiles where they “thought the grout would need to be redone” but raved that the scrubber made it look “brand new” and “didn’t require all the elbow grease [they were] anticipating.”

Another shopper said the device works great on “tough jobs,” then explained: “It really makes scrubbing my baseboards so much faster.” They finished by raving: “I have a small cleaning bin that goes around the house with me. My Rubbermaid scrubber is right up front.” And another user wrote: “This product does all the work for me. I don't have to use all my strength to clean the house.”

