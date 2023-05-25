Matthew Lawrence Was Worth the Wait, Says Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas: 'I Thank God Every Day for Him'

The TLC singer said she was questioned for holding out for someone who meets her "high standards," but now she's found in Lawrence someone who fulfills her "entire list" of qualities in a partner

By Esther Kang
Published on May 25, 2023 07:52 PM

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to hold out to get it.

The TLC singer and former What Chilli Wants star gets real about finding love on Friday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show as she opens up finding a worthy boyfriend in Matthew Lawrence

Chill, 52, previously teamed up with relationship coach and author Tionna T. Smalls and VH1 to document her journey to find a life partner.

"On my show, I always hoped that women would see the importance of having high standards,” she says of the reality show, which ran for two seasons from 2010 to 2011. “And I got a lot of flack for that, but I don't care." 

Chilli reveals that she wasn’t willing to settle and was prepared to wait as long as it took for the right person to come along.

"For me, I just waited it out,” she explains. “I'm like, 'Lord, if it happens, wonderful. If it doesn't, I'm still OK.' I've never been the one that's hard up, saying I've gotta be in a relationship or I gotta be married and all this. I wanted it to be right." 

Rozonda Thomas-Matthew Lawrence-052523

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock;Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic

Pushing through criticism and doubt, the “Waterfalls” singer eventually found someone — albeit off camera — who "always puts the grilled cheese on my face."

"Matthew, honestly, he's the list. I can't even say this or that, he is my entire list. So I thank God every day for him," she gushes. 

Back in April, Chilli opened up to PEOPLE about what makes Lawrence the "perfect" partner for her at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event.

"I love everything about him," she said at the time. "I love him and I like him, and that's important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing."

