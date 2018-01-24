‘Zero Competition’ Between Meghan and Harry and Eugenie and Jack, Says Source

They are both gearing up for their own royal weddings this year, and first cousins Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry are happily cheering each other on.

A friend of the 27-year-old princess tells PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, and Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” says the friend.

On Monday, Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement and revealed that they would be marrying this fall at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the same place Harry and Meghan will walk down the aisle on May 19.

Unlike the whirlwind romance between Meghan and Harry, Jack and Eugenie have been dating for seven years. Eugenie, a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother,” says the friend.

Jack, 32, who works with George Clooney’s tequila business, Casamigos, “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” says another family friend. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”

Both families, adds the friend, couldn’t be more thrilled: “They’re all really happy.”

