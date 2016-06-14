You Need to See Zara Tindall's Crazy Curtsy – and Crazier Dress!

Horses aren’t the only main event at the annual Royal Ascot – the fashion on display is an event in itself!

While Queen Elizabeth opted for a yellow ensemble with a matching hat for opening day on Tuesday, granddaughter Zara Tindall took a little more risk with her race-day look!

The accomplished equestrian, who was accompanied by husband Mike Tindall, made waves in a colorful Mary Katrantzou dress and inventive Rosie Olivia Millinery Hat. And while her dress selection was a little on the crazy side, her curtsy was even crazier!

Zara Phillips carries on the bizarre Ascot ‘tradition’ P. Beatrice started in 2012 of curtseying perilously low. pic.twitter.com/Kkg4g1Cz08 — William Hanson (@williamhanson) June 14, 2016

Even though the annual Royal Ascot is known for its fashion, it does have a strict dress code. The event’s organizers even offer up a downloadable style guide for attendees.

According to the official site, the dress code is as follows for the ladies:

• Dresses and skirts should be of modest length defined as falling just above the knee or longer.

• Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater.

• Jackets and pashminas may be worn but dresses and tops underneath should still comply with the Royal Enclosure dress code.

• Trouser suits are welcome. They should be of full length and of matching material and color.

• Hats should be worn; however a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat.

Ladies are kindly asked to note the following:

• Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted.

• Midriffs must be covered.

• Fascinators are not permitted; neither are headpieces which do not have a solid base covering a sufficient area of the head (4 inches/10cm).

And the men aren’t off the hook either when it comes to their fashion selections! According to the site, gentlemen are kindly reminded that it is a requirement to wear either black or grey morning dress which must include:

• A waistcoat and tie (no cravats)

• A black or grey top hat

• Black shoes