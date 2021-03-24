Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes a Son After Giving Birth in Her Bathroom

It's a royal baby boom!

Lucas Philip Tindall, who is the Queen's 10th great grandchild, was born on Sunday, weighing 8lb 4oz, a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

Of the Tindall's baby news, the palace said in a statement, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow."

The baby, who is the fifth grandchild of Princess Anne, arrived in dramatic fashion. Proud dad Mike revealed on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that his son was born at home — in the bathroom.

"A little baby boy arrived at my house!" he said on his podcast Wednesday.

zara and mike tindall Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters

Recounting his wife's birth on the episode, Mike explained that "fortunately" Zara's friend, Dolly Maude, was with them "and recognized that we wouldn't have got to hospital in time."

"So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace'," Mike, 42, said.

Laughing as he continued to recall the crazy experience, Mike added: "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

When asked if their girls, Mia and Lena, were present for the unconventional birth, he said, "Zed [as he calls his wife] had contractions through the night — she hadn't slept well the night before so we had someone take the kids for the day."

But eldest daughter Mia, who he said has "street smarts," started to get suspicious, asking questions about why they weren't going back home on Sunday evening. "When she got in she was over the moon. Both of them were," Mike said. "Lena is like 'my baby.' No Lena it's not your baby, as she tries to pick it up."

Going on to talk about how his wife was doing following the birth, the podcast host explained that she "was a warrior as always. She was back up. We went for a walk [on Monday] morning with him. All good."

Lucas' middle name Philip is believed to be a joint tribute to both Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip (who turns 100 in June), and Mike's father.

The former rugby player also hinted that their family is now complete with three children, saying, "I've got a boy, I'm out of here."

Mike Tindall Image zoom Mike Tindall with daughters Lena and Mia | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Zara Phillips Image zoom Zara Tindall | Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock

Mike later told his co-hosts that he has already introduced his son to sports as he held him Sunday night. "The best thing about being at home ... was as soon as he was wrapped up, it was skin on skin, TV room, golf on. 'This is what me and you are doing!'" he said he told his son. "There was actually Bath versus Wigan [rugby] game was on, and then I watched the final day of the golf."

Mike first revealed that there was a "third Tindall on its way" during a December episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "We're not sure what to do," he said on the podcast at the time. "I'd like a boy this time. I've got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it's a boy or a girl but please be a boy!"

The former rugby star went on to add that Mia and Lena were excited to be expecting a new sibling.

"I think [Mia will] be happy about it. She has been requesting another sister or brother, so we've hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now," he said. "Lena is growing up – she's two-and-a-half now. She wants someone younger to play with and dress up."

"In our situation, everyone knew. And very much when things like that happen, normally it's just your family and friends, but unfortunately, everyone knew about it," Zara said on BBC Breakfast back in 2018. "Actually I had so many letters saying, 'I'm so sorry, we've been through the same thing,' which was incredible — and thank you to all those people. But it just showed how often it does happen."

Following the Tindalls, another baby will soon join the family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, making their son, Archie, who turns 2 in May, a big brother.