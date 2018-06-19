The Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes Second Child After Suffering Miscarriage

The royal family has a new member!

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne, welcomed her second child with husband, Mike Tindall, on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Tuesday.

“Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz,” the statement read.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course.

“This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Zara Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The happy news comes more than one year after Zara revealed she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Mia Tindall. Mia is known for stealing the show — getting cuddles and kisses from Zara’s cousin Prince Harry at polo events and happily displaying great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s purse during official photo shoots.

She was also there to help her parents during the difficult time following Zara’s miscarriage.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

The newest addition to the royal family joins cousin Prince Louis, who was born on April 23. Zara and Kate Middleton appeared together during their third trimesters earlier this year. The royal moms, both 36, stepped out in Windsor, England, on Easter Sunday to attend church with the rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They both also attended Prince Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle on May 19.

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate and Zara have gone through several major milestones in tandem with another: Zara married her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, two months after Kate and Prince William tied the knot in April 2011. Zara and Mike’s daughter Mia was born six months after William and Kate’s first child, Prince George