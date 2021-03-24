Is the Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall the First Royal to Give Birth at Home?

Zara Tindall's third child arrived in dramatic fashion.

Mike Tindall revealed Wednesday that he and Zara welcomed a son they named Lucas Philip on Sunday — but the birth didn't happen as planned.

Recounting his wife's birth on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike explained that "fortunately," Zara's friend, Dolly Maude, was with them "and recognized that we wouldn't have got to hospital in time."

"So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Mike, 42, said.

Laughing as he continued to recall the experience, Mike added: "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

While Zara is the first modern royal to have a home birth — albeit an unexpected one! — she's not the first in the family. In fact, most royal births took place at home until the 1970s, when Zara's mother Princess Anne opted to welcome her first child, son Peter Phillips, in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. When Anne gave birth to Zara, she returned to the same hospital.

All of Queen Elizabeth's children were born at home, however. Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were delivered at Buckingham Palace, while Princess Anne was born at Clarence House while the palace was undergoing renovations.

The Queen's sister Princess Margaret also welcomed her two children at home. Her son David-Armstrong Jones, was born at Clarence House and daughter Lady Sarah Chatto was welcomed at Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana opted to welcome her two sons — Prince William and Prince Harry — in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital like Princess Anne. Prince William and Kate Middleton carried on the tradition by welcoming all three of their children at the same hospital.

Royal mothers over the past four decades — like Sarah Ferguson, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and recently Meghan Markle — have all given birth at hospitals.

Last month, Princess Eugenie became the newest member of the royal mom club when she welcomed son August Philip Hawke. She gave birth at the Portland Hospital in London, the same place where she and her older sister Princess Beatrice entered the world. It's also where Meghan gave birth to Archie, who will celebrate his second birthday in May.

