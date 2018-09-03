Zara Tindall Talks 'Shock' of Getting Back in the Saddle After Baby

Zara Tindall is back in the saddle.

The royal mom and Olympic equestrian says that she returned to competitive riding earlier after welcoming second daughter Lena in June than she did following the birth of her first daughter, 4-year-old Mia.

“The first time around my body was in so much shock,” she says in a new promotional video for sponsor Land Rover. “It was like, ‘What the hell have you done to me?’ ”

Zara, 37, says her return “feels good, actually,” and adds she now has her eye on a big target. “I’d love to try and get back on the team,” she says. “I’d love to go to another Olympics.”

She adds of her experience in 2012, when she won a silver medal, “To be in London, the crowd, the whole Olympic experience, I can’t tell you, it gives me goose bumps talking about it. It is incredible.”

In the new video, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter is playfully called “princess,” and then her nickname “Zed” by former rugby player David Flatman, who ponders whether her daughters with husband (and former England rugby star) Mike Tindall will follow either of them into their respective sports.

Zara and Mike Tindall at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19, 2018. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

“Which way do you think they’ll go — golf?” he teases.

She agrees “neither” and then suggests tennis.

In July, Mike, 39, told PEOPLE that the couple are loving life as a family of four. “It’s been brilliant so far. I can’t complain,” he said. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”