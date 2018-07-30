Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Reveals She Suffered Second Miscarriage: 'Time's a Great Healer'

Zara Tindall has revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage before she welcomed her daughter, Lena, last month.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, who also has a 4-year-old daughter, Mia, had previously opened up about the heartbreak of suffering a miscarriage in December 2016.

But she told the U.K.’s Sunday Times in an interview alongside her brother, Peter Phillips, that she “then had another miscarriage really early on.”

Zara, 37, adds, “You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw but, as with everything, time’s a great healer.

Zara Tindall in April 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Her new baby, Lena (pronounced Lay-na), was born on June 18.

Last week, Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, told PEOPLE that the couple are loving life as a family of four. “It’s been brilliant so far. I can’t complain,” the 39-year-old former rugby star said. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Zara, a former Olympian and equestrian, adds that she “shocked myself” when Mia arrived as she had not been “very maternal.”

Zara Tindall and daughter, Mia Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty Images

“If someone had a new baby and said, ‘Do you want to hold my baby?’ I’d go, ‘No thanks,’ but I really enjoyed all of it when I had Mia,” she said.

“Mia is about to start school; with Lena, who is a month old, I’m going back and doing it all again.”

She added her delight at seeing her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, get married and start families of their own. “I was happy for them to experience the next chapter of their lives.”